India vs West Indies

India vs Windies: Chennai T20 uncertain following TNCA's demand for tickets

The TNCA has confirmed that it can host the third T20 international only by sticking to its old rules, with regard to the distribution of complimentary passes and tickets on a preferential basis. 

India vs Windies: Chennai T20 uncertain following TNCA&#039;s demand for tickets
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

There seems to be no clarity with regard to the conduct of the third T20 international between India and West Indies to be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium on November 11, with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) sticking to its demand on complimentary tickets.

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total seating capacity have to be put on sale for the public. There are 10 percent tickets that can be complimentary. Despite the CoA opting to reduce BCCI's quota of complimentary tickets, the TNCA believes it would not be able to host the game under the new guidelines.

The TNCA reiterated that it can host the third T20 international only by sticking to its old rules, with regard to the distribution of complimentary passes and tickets on a preferential basis. According to sources in the TNCA, it would not be possible to host the match if the new rules were to be implemented.

Apart from giving away complimentary tickets, there is also the issue of selling tickets to the affiliated clubs at discounted rates, they added. The sources said that there was also a need to obtain clearances from several sections of the government who would in return expect complimentary tickets for the game.

With the capacity of MA Chidambaram currently reduced following the closure of three stands, 'I', 'J' and 'K', the number of seats available is only 24,000 and in such a scenario it would be very difficult to adhere to CoA's norms, the sources added.

The TNCA had shot off a letter to the BCCI last Friday explaining its position.

The CoA on Saturday sanctioned 600 extra complimentary tickets from BCCI's share to the staging units for the remainder of the West Indies series after multiple associations expressed their displeasure. However, sources in the TNCA have confirmed that it would not suffice.

A TNCA official further denied a report in the media that said it (TNCA) would now be in a position to conduct the match in the wake of BCCI's mail that clarified the complimentary tickets issue.

"We are sticking to our stand that the match can't be held as per the new norms," the official said."However, we are hoping to find a solution for the benefit of the fans," the sources said. 

India vs West IndiesBCCIChennaiTNCA

