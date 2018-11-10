India vs Windies 3rd T20: Sharma needs 69 runs to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

Indian opener Rohit Sharma needs to score 69 runs in the upcoming T20I against the West Indies in Chennai, in order to overtake Martin Guptill and become the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

Guptill is currently leading the run-scoring charts, having scored 2271 runs at an average of 34.40 in 75 matches, with two centuries and fourteen half-centuries to his credit.

Rohit Sharma is the next name on the list, and has been in great form recently, accumulating 2203 runs at an average of 33.89 in 86 matches with four centuries and fifteen half-centuries in the format.

The 31-year-old cricketer recently became the first batsman to score four centuries in T20 Internationals during the Lucknow clash against the West Indies, scoring 111 runs off 61 deliveries in a knock comprising of eight boundaries and seven sixes.

That moment when you become the first player to score FOUR T20I Centuries #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/F5TFxc3CQI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2018

Sharma surpassed Indian skipper Virat Kohli, New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum and Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik on the run-scoring charts in T20 Internationals during his match-winning knock in Lucknow.

He will be looking to ensure more of the same in the third T20 against the West Indies in Chennai, setting the stage for a 3-0 whitewash in the T20 series.