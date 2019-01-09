Indian bowling attack competitive in all conditions: Sachin Tendulkar

Cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday said that the Indian bowling attack has proved that it is capable of delivering in all conditions.

After performing in South Africa and England, the Indian bowlers put up a stellar show in Australia, helping India win their maiden Test series Down Under.

"I can comfortably say that we are a competitive attack in any part of the world (or) on any surface. We are ready to go and play anywhere in the world and be extremely competitive...," the legendary batsman said.

"If I have to name.... (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, Ishant (Sharma), Kuldeep (Yadav), (Ravichandra) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja, Umesh (Yadav) also played one Test match (in Australia).... All these guys, have chipped in at various points," he said at a promotional event of IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Tendulkar said even the spinners came to the party in Australia, not just the pacers.

"Spinners have also chipped in, it's not just the fast-bowlers, but the spinners. But what you also want -- your fast bowlers to bowl those hostile spells in patches and that has happened more frequently, it was not just about the new ball game, it was also to do with the old ball and how consistently one can bowl in 140 plus and that is something, which is pleasing to the eye."

Tendulkar said the rise of Indian bowlers did not happen overnight.

"More awareness about the diet, the training methods, better fitness, accessibility to any information that you want, these factors contribute and not to forget the infrastructure, the infrastructure for cricket is good and of course one should be happy, but never be satisfied. I hope we continue getting better and better."

"But all these things don't happen overnight. It's a process and it has taken some-time. But I feel, we have got quality fast bowlers, at the same time, it is not just to do with your diet and accessibility to various information, but also the guys are talented, they are really (talented)," he added.