Indian coach selection: Not 10, but CAC panel interviewed just five candidates for top job – Here's the list!

Ganguly hinted that the coach will be picked before the Sri Lanka tour that begins with the first Test on July 26.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 12:02
New Delhi: The drama around the next Indian coach refuses to die as the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on Monday decided to hold on to the name of Anil Kumble's successor.

Ever since BCCI invited applications for the high-profile job, it once again received a good response with several big names throwing their hats into the ring.

The Indian board received 10 resumes from: Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, Lalchand Rajput, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Upendranath Bramhachari.

Out of the ten, the BCCI shortlisted Shastri, Sehwag, Moody, Simmons, Rajput and Pybus for the interview.

However, while five candidates appeared for the interview, either in person, or via skype, one candidate which wasn't available was veteran West Indies cricketer Phil Simmons.

In the post-interview conference, Ganguly revealed the fact that the West Indies was unavailable for the interview.

Ganguly made it clear that they are looking at the bigger picture for the next two years and will take a decision in the best interest of Indian cricket.

"The process is done. All presentations were outstanding.

We just want to talk more with people who matter. We all have to be on the same page. Whoever comes will be in charge till the 2019 World Cup. And we want to make sure there is no differences of opinion six months down the line."

Ganguly hinted that the coach will be picked before the Sri Lanka tour that begins with the first Test on July 26.

Kumble resigned from the head coach's post just after the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan last month due to "untenable" differences with skipper Kohli.

(With PTI inputs)

