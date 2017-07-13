Indian coach selection: Ravi Shastri reveals why he applied for top job after being snubbed last year

New Delhi: In the race to become the next Indian cricket coach, veteran Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri emerged victorious as he edged past some of the biggest names in world cricket. The Mumbai veteran, who was snubbed at the last moment for the same role last year, once again decided to throw his hat into the ring days after Anil Kumble stepped down as coach.

Considering his proximity with the Indian team, especially skipper Virat Kohli, the former all-rounder became the front-runner the moment he formally announced his decision to apply for the job. However, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) once again bowled a googly when it decided to hold back to the coach's name despite interviewing Shastri and four other candidates.

After all the drama which involved plenty of suspense, Shastri was eventually declared as the new coach.

The question in everybody's mind was - what prompted Shastri to apply for the coaching job after snubbed by CAC, who handed over the charge to Kumble.

Speaking to The Times of India, Shastri revealed why he decided to apply for the job after being put into an embarrassing situation last year.

I had not really wrapped my head around the gravity of the situation. There was nothing personal. I really hadn't begun to understand the seriousness of this. But when I sat down and gave it a serious thought, I began to tell myself: Here is a unit that I have been part of and enjoyed a great working relationship. Having been part of the unit that helped it become number one, I thought the onus is on me now to make it work again, in the best interests of everybody involved. That's when I knew it's time for me to apply again," Shastri said.

A very popular TV commentator, Shastri did a brilliant job as the Team Director of the Indian team from 2014-2016.

It will be third stint with the national team for 55- year-old Shastri, who was earlier a Cricket Manager during 2007 tour of Bangladesh and then Team Director from 2014 August to 2016 June during which India won Test overseas series versus Sri Lanka, reached the semi-finals of 2015 World Cup and World T20 semi-finals in 2016.

It was learnt that it was a fight between Shastri and Virender Sehwag but it was skipper Kohli's strong recommendation about Shastri's earlier tenure that swung the deal in favour of BCCI's 'Man of All Seasons'.

