By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 18:36
Indian cricket coach to be named before tour of Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India may have been touring the West Indies and winning games but for several days now, the news that has dominated the cricket headlines in the country has been around the coach of the team. The new coach who is yet to be named. 

Ever since Anil Kumble left the post, several men have been in the running and beyond with names such as Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody and Virender Sehwag being talked about as the favourites.

Now the latest confirmation from the BCCI is that the new coach will be named before the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The tour of Sri Lanka is expected to be more challenging than the ongoing tour of West Indies.

While India have five ODI matches and a T20I on schedule in the West Indies, in Sri Lanka, India are slated to play three Test matches, five ODIs and a T20. The tour of Sri Lanka will begin on July 26 and will run for over 20 days till August 16.

Senior BCCI official Rajeev Shukla was quoted to be saying, "It was Anil Kumble's decision not to continue as coach of Team India. We will announce the name of the coach before Team India's tour to Sri Lanka."

 

