Indian cricketers in Cape Town advised not to take shower for more than two minutes: Reports

As a result of dry conditions prevailing in Cape Town, the city dwellers and the travelling Indian cricket team there have been advised to not shower for more than two minutes, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The newspaper reports that the city council has approved 87 litres a day per person or 10,000 litres for a month as per Crisis Level 6 water restrictions in Cape Town.

Failure to abide by those restrictions can invite a fine of 10,000 rands.

The report further adds that people in the city are talking about ‘Zero Day’ come April when the city may become waterless - the first ever in the world.

“When you have to worry about something as important as water, it’s difficult to spare some mind space for sports,” a resident was quoted in the report.

Some other media reports suggested that dry conditions won't allow the groundstaff at Newlands Cricket Stadium to prepare a bouncy track. However, home captain Faf du Plessis said on the match eve that "it's the track we wanted."

The first Test begins Friday.