Indian pacer Mohammad Shami's father passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

New Delhi: Indian speedster Mohammad Shami's father passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest.

Shami's father, Touseef, suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this month after which the bowler rushed to the national capital. However, things did not improve and he passed away early morning on Friday.

Shami has been ruled out of the ongoing limited-overs series against England due to an injury.

Shami's father was earlier in news after he extended his support to his son and his wife after they were attacked on social media when Shami posted a picture of his wife without a gown.

Shami had earlier tweeted a photograph of his father from the ICU.

Still in I C U pic.twitter.com/ncZ7NBEFcb — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 6, 2017

Widely regarded as one of India's best pacers, Shami has been in and out of the team due to his struggle with injuries in the last one year.