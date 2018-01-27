Indian Premier League Auction 2018 Live squads sheet: As the players get sold on Day 1

The fate of 578 players will be decided at the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) auction being held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. But even before Richard Madley's hammer came down for the first time on Saturday, 18 players were already retained by the eight franchises on their team sheets.

Here's how the eight squads are developing as the auction unfolds:

Delhi Daredevils

1. Rishabh Pant (Rs 8 crore - Retained)

2. Chris Morris (Rs 7.1 crore - Retained)

3. Shreyas Iyer (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

4. Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 9 crore)

5. Gautam Gambhir (Rs 2.8 crore)

6. Jason Roy (Rs. 1.5 crore)

7. Colin Munro (Rs. 1.9 crore)

Chennai Super Kings

1. MS Dhoni (Rs 15 crore - Retained)

2. Suresh Raina (Rs 11 crore - Retained)

3. Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

4. Faf du Plessis (Rs. 1.6 crore - RTM)

5. Harbhajan Singh (Rs. 2 crore)

6. Dwayne Bravo (Rs. 6.4 crore)

7. Shane Watson (Rs. 4 crore)

8. Kedar Jadhav (Rs.7.8 crore)

Mumbai Indians

1. Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 crore - Retained)

2. Hardik Pandya (Rs 11 crore - Retained)

3. Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

4. Kieron Pollard (Rs. 5.4 crore - RTM)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1. Virat Kohli (Rs 17 crore - Retained)

2. AB de Villers (Rs 11 crore - Retained)

3. Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 1.75 crore - Retained)

4. Brendon McCullum (Rs. 3.6 crore)

5. Chris Woakes (Rs. 7.4 crore)

6. Colin Grandhomme (Rs. 2.2 crore)

7. Moeen Ali (Rs. 1.7 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

1. David Warner (Rs 12 crore - Retained)

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 8.5 crore - Retained)

3. Shikhar Dhawan (Rs. 5.2 crore - RTM)

4. Shakib Al Hasan (Rs. 2 crore)

5. Kane Williamson (Rs. 3 crore)

6. Carlos Brathwaite (Rs 2 crore)

7. Yusuf Pathan (Rs. 1.9 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders

1. Sunil Narine (Rs 8.5 crore - Retained)

2. Andre Russell (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

3. Mitchell Starc (Rs. 9.4 crore)

4. Chris Lynn (Rs. 9.6 crore)

Rajasthan Royals

1. Steven Smith (Rs 12 crore - Retained)

2. Ben Stokes (Rs. 12.5 crore)

3. Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 4 crore - RTM)

4. Stuart Binny (Rs. 50 lakh)

Kings XI Punjab

1. Axar Patel (Rs 6.75 crore - Retained)

2. R Ashwin (Rs. 7.6 crore)

3. Yuvraj singh (Rs. 2 crore)

4. Karun Nair (Rs. 5.6 crore)

5. KL Rahul (Rs. 11 crore)

6. David Miller (Rs 3 crore - RTM)

7. Aaron Finch (Rs. 6.2 crore)

8. Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 6.2 crore - RTM)