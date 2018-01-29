Indian Premier League Auction 2018: The complete math and all that happened

The two-day mega 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ended in Bengaluru on Sunday, where the fate of 578 players was decided. Some made big money, some decent while the others were unlucky and remained unsold.

In total 182 slots across eight franchises were available to be filled. Of those, 169 found suitors from the bidders.

Among the Indian cricketers that went up for sale, 113 were bought, of which 71 were uncapped players. It shows the interest of franchises to invest in youth.

After Afghanistan players' debut in the last auction, it was the turn of Nepal as Sandeep Lamichhane from India's neighbouring country became the first to join the IPL.

Apart from Nepal's Sandeep, 55 other overseas players from eight different countries will play the coming season that begins April 7.

England allrounder Ben Stokes set the tone for the auction with a massive winning bid of Rs12.5 crore on Day 1 from Rajasthan Royals. And 16-year-old Mujeeb Zadran from Afghanistan attracted attention on Day 2 by becoming the youngest cricketer ever to enter the auction and pocketed a massive Rs 4 crore.

The India U-19 players currently playing the ICC World Cup in New Zealand were hot picks as franchises invested in youth. Fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi were lapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders and both received bids in excess of Rs 3 crore.

U19 openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were picked by Delhi Daredevils, inviting bids in excess of Rs 1 crore.

Here are some of the key numbers that emerged from the auction:

Total players sold - 169

Total Indian players - 113

Total overseas players 56

Top overseas buy - Benjamin Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 12.5 crore

Top Indian buy - Jaydev Unadkat (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 11.5 crore

Top uncapped Indian buy - Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) - Rs 8.80 crore

Right to Match (RTM) cards used - 19

Country-wise breakup of players

India - 113

Afghanistan - 4

Australia - 17

Bangladesh - 2

England - 8

Nepal - 1

New Zealand - 7

South Africa - 8

Sri Lanka - 2

West Indies - 7

Team-wise breakup of players picked and purse spent

Chennai Super Kings - 25 Players - Rs 73.5 crore spent

Delhi Daredevils - 25 Players - Rs 78.4 crore spent

Kings XI Punjab - 21 Players - Rs 79.90 crore spent

Kolkata Knight Riders - 19 Players - Rs 80 crore spent

Mumbai Indians - 25 Players - Rs 79.35 crore spent

Rajasthan Royals - 23 Players - Rs 78.35 crore spent

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 24 Players - Rs 79.85 crore spent

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 25 Players - Rs 79.35 crore spent

Complete list of eight squads

Delhi Daredevils

1. Rishabh Pant (Rs 8 crore - Retained)

2. Chris Morris (Rs 7.1 crore - Retained)

3. Shreyas Iyer (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

4. Glenn Maxwell (Rs. 9 crore)

5. Gautam Gambhir (Rs 2.8 crore)

6. Jason Roy (Rs. 1.5 crore)

7. Colin Munro (Rs. 1.9 crore)

8. Mohammed Shami (Rs 3 crore)

9. Kagiso Rabada (Rs 4.2 crore)

10. Amit Mishra (Rs 4 crore)

11. Prithvi Shaw (Rs 1.2 crore)

12. Rahul Tewatia (Rs 3 crore)

13. Vijay Shankar (Rs 3.2 crore)

14. Harshal Patel (Rs 20 lakh)

15. Avesh Khan (Rs 70 lakh)

16. Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs. 3.2 crore)

17. Daniel Christian (Rs 1.5 crore)

18. Jayant Yadav (Rs 50 lakh)

19. Gurkeerat Mann (Rs 75 lakh)

20. Trent Boult (Rs 2.2 crore)

21. Manjot Kalra (Rs 20 lakh)

22. Abhishek Sharma (Rs 55 lakh)

23. Sandeep Lamichhane (Rs 20 lakh)

24. Naman Ojha (Rs 1.4 crore)

25. Sayan Ghosh (Rs 20 lakh)

Chennai Super Kings

1. MS Dhoni (Rs 15 crore - Retained)

2. Suresh Raina (Rs 11 crore - Retained)

3. Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

4. Faf du Plessis (Rs. 1.6 crore - RTM)

5. Harbhajan Singh (Rs. 2 crore)

6. Dwayne Bravo (Rs. 6.4 crore)

7. Shane Watson (Rs. 4 crore)

8. Kedar Jadhav (Rs.7.8 crore)

9. Ambati Rayudu (Rs 2.2 crore)

10. Imran Tahir (Rs 1 crore)

11. Karn Sharma (Rs 5 crore)

12. Shardul Thakur (Rs 2.6 crore)

13. Jagadeesan Narayan (Rs 20 lakh)

14. Mitchell Santner (Rs 50 lakh)

15. Deepak Chahar (Rs 80 lakh)

16. Asif KM (Rs 40 lakh)

17. Lungi Ngidi (Rs 50 lakh)

18. Kanishk Seth (Rs 20 lakh)

19. Dhruv Shorey (Rs 20 lakh)

20. Murali Vijay (Rs 2 crore)

21. Sam Billings (Rs 1 crore)

22. Mark Wood (Rs 1.5 crore)

23. Kshitiz Sharma (Rs 20 lakh)

24. Monu Singh (Rs 20 lakh)

25. Chaitanya Bishnoi (Rs 20 lakh)

Mumbai Indians

1. Rohit Sharma (Rs 15 crore - Retained)

2. Hardik Pandya (Rs 11 crore - Retained)

3. Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

4. Kieron Pollard (Rs. 5.4 crore - RTM)

5. Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2.2 crore)

6. Pat Cummins (Rs 5.4 crore)

7. Surya Kumar Yadav (Rs 3.2 crore)

8. Krunal Pandya (Rs .8.8 crore - RTM)

9. Ishan Kishan (Rs 6.2 crore)

10. Rahul Chahar (Rs 1.9 crore)

11. Evin Lewis (Rs 3.8 crore)

12. Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 80 lakh)

13. Ben Cutting (Rs 2.2 crore)

14. Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 1.5 crore)

15. JP Duminy (Rs 1 crore)

16. Jason Behrendorff (Rs 1.5 crore)

17. Tajinder Dhillon (Rs 55 lakh)

18. Sharad Lumba (Rs 20 lakh)

19. Sidhesh Lad (Rs 20 lakh)

20. Aditya Tare (Rs 20 lakh)

21. Mayank Markande (Rs 20 lakh)

22. Akila Dananjaya (Rs 50 lakh)

23. Anukul Roy (Rs 20 lakh)

24. Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh)

25. Nidheesh Dinesan (Rs 20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

1. Virat Kohli (Rs 17 crore - Retained)

2. AB de Villers (Rs 11 crore - Retained)

3. Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 1.75 crore - Retained)

4. Brendon McCullum (Rs. 3.6 crore)

5. Chris Woakes (Rs. 7.4 crore)

6. Colin Grandhomme (Rs. 2.2 crore)

7. Moeen Ali (Rs. 1.7 crore)

8. Quinton de Kock (Rs 2.8 crore)

9. Umesh Yadav (Rs. 4.2 crore)

10. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6 crore - RTM)

11. Manan Vohra (Rs 1.1 crore)

12. Kulwant Khejroliya (Rs 85 lakh)

13. Aniket Chaudhary (Rs 30 lakh)

14. Navdeep Saini (Rs 3 crore)

15. Murugan Ashwin (Rs 2.2 crore)

16. Mandeep Singh (Rs 1.4 crore)

17. Washington Sundar (Rs 3.2 crore)

18. Pawan Negi (Rs 1 crore - RTM)

19. Mohammad Siraj (Rs 2.6 crore)

20. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 2.2 crore)

21. Anirudha Joshi (Rs 20 lakh)

22. Parthiv Patel (Rs 1.7 crore)

23. Tim Southee (Rs 1 crore)

24. Pavan Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

1. David Warner (Rs 12 crore - Retained)

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 8.5 crore - Retained)

3. Shikhar Dhawan (Rs. 5.2 crore - RTM)

4. Shakib Al Hasan (Rs. 2 crore)

5. Kane Williamson (Rs. 3 crore)

6. Carlos Brathwaite (Rs 2 crore)

7. Yusuf Pathan (Rs. 1.9 crore)

8. Manish Pandey (Rs 11 crore)

9. Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 5 crore)

10. Rashid Khan (Rs 9 crore - RTM)

11. Ricky Bhui (Rs 20 lakh)

12. Deepak Hooda (Rs 3.6 crore - RTM)

13. Sidharth Kaul (Rs 3.8 crore)

14. T Natarajan (Rs 40 lakh)

15. Basil Thampi (Rs 95 lakh)

16. Syed Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 3 crore)

17. Mohammad Nabi (Rs 1 crore)

18. Sandeep Sharma (Rs 3 crore)

19. Sachin Baby (Rs 20 lakh)

20. Chris Jordan (Rs 1 crore)

21. Billy Stanlake (Rs 50 lakh)

22. Tanmay Agarwal (Rs 20 lakh)

23. Sreevats Goswami (Rs 1 crore)

24. Bipul Sharma (Rs 20 lakh)

25. Mehdi Hasan (Rs 20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders

1. Sunil Narine (Rs 8.5 crore - Retained)

2. Andre Russell (Rs 7 crore - Retained)

3. Mitchell Starc (Rs. 9.4 crore)

4. Chris Lynn (Rs. 9.6 crore)

5. Dinesh Karthik (Rs 7.4 crore)

6. Robin Uthappa (Rs 6.4 crore - RTM)

7. Piyush Chawla (Rs 4.2 crore - RTM)

8. Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 5.8 crore - RTM)

9. Shubman Gill (Rs 1.8 crore)

10. Ishank Jaggi (Rs 20 lakh)

11. Nitish Rana (Rs 3.4 crore)

12. Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 3.2 crore)

13. Vinay Kumar (Rs 1 crore)

14. Apoorv Wankhede (Rs 20 lakh)

15. Rinku Singh (Rs 80 lakh)

16. Shivam Mavi (Rs 3 crore)

17. Cameron Delport (Rs 30 lakh)

18. Mitchell Johnson (Rs 2 crore)

19. Javon Searless (Rs 30 lakh)

Rajasthan Royals

1. Steven Smith (Rs 12 crore - Retained)

2. Ben Stokes (Rs. 12.5 crore)

3. Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 4 crore - RTM)

4. Stuart Binny (Rs. 50 lakh)

5. Sanju Samson (Rs 8 crore)

6. Jos Buttler (Rs 4.4 crore)

7. Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.4 crore)

8. D'Arcy Short (Rs 4 crore)

9. Jofra Archer (Rs. 7.2 crore)

10. Gowtham Krishnappa (Rs 6.2 crore)

11. Dhawal Kulkarni (75 lakh - RTM)

12. Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore)

13. Ankit Sharma (Rs 20 lakh)

14. Anureet Singh (Rs 30 lakh)

15. Zahir Khan Pakteen (Rs 60 lakh)

16. Shreyas Gopal (Rs 20 lakh)

17. Prashant Chopra (Rs 20 lakh)

18. Ben Laughlin (Rs 50 lakh)

19. Mahipal Lomror (Rs 20 lakh)

20. Jatin Saxena (Rs 20 lakh)

21. Aryaman Vikram Birla (Rs. 30 lakh)

22. Dushmanta Chameera (Rs 50 lakh)

23. Sudheshan Midhun (Rs 20 lakh)

Kings XI Punjab

1. Axar Patel (Rs 12.5 crore - Retained)

2. R Ashwin (Rs. 7.6 crore)

3. Yuvraj Singh (Rs. 2 crore)

4. Karun Nair (Rs. 5.6 crore)

5. KL Rahul (Rs. 11 crore)

6. David Miller (Rs 3 crore - RTM)

7. Aaron Finch (Rs. 6.2 crore)

8. Marcus Stoinis (Rs. 6.2 crore - RTM)

9. Mayank Agarwal (Rs 1 crore)

10. Ankit Singh Rajpoot (Rs 3 crore)

11. Manoj Tiwary (Rs 1 crore)

12. Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.4 crore - RTM)

13. Mujeeb Zadran (Rs 4 crore)

14. Barinder Sran (Rs 2.2 crore)

15. Andrew Tye (Rs 7.2 crore)

16. Akashdeep Nath (Rs 1 crore)

17. Ben Dwarshuis (Rs 1.4 crore)

18. Pardeep Sahu (Rs 20 lakh)

19. Mayank Dagar (Rs 20 lakh)

20. Chris Gayle (Rs 2 crore)

21. Manzoor Dar (Rs 20 lakh)

(With Inputs from BCCI press release)