Indian Premier League auctions on January 27, 28 in Bengaluru

Pune: The mega auctions of the Indian Premier League's 11th edition will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

The news was confirmed by a senior BCCI official.

"Since most of the capped players will be back in auction, it will be a mega auction that will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. Since Bengaluru has been hosting all previous auctions, that was the choice of franchises," a senior BCCI official told PTI today.

This year's auction will see teams having an increased budget of Rs 80 crore from previous Rs 66 crore.

In all five players can be retained by a franchise, which includes two Right to Match cards.