India's next coach: Virender Sehwag sends 'two-line' cover letter to BCCI, Indian board asks for elaborated resume

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 14:19
India&#039;s next coach: Virender Sehwag sends &#039;two-line&#039; cover letter to BCCI, Indian board asks for elaborated resume

New Delhi: As the deadline to apply for the post of Indian cricket coach came to an end on May 31, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was one of the big names to have applied for the job, is said to be the front-runner in the race.

Interestingly, the former swashbuckling batsman sent just a two-line cover letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India's coaching role.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi batsman's resume read, ‘mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before’.

The Nawab of Nazafgarh has now been asked by the BCCI to send an elaborated resume for the job.

“Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all, it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview,” a source told The Indian Express.

Apart from Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job. While there has been a reported rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble, the legendary leggie will have to appear once again for the interview like he did last year.

BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising legendary troika of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews from London. Sehwag, who was in London to commentate for ICC Champions Trophy, has now flown back to India and will be interviewed via Skype.

