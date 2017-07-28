close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 3 – Statistical highlights

Kohli is the seventh Indian skipper to aggregate 1,000 or more in overseas Tests - his runs' tally is 1026 (ave 64.12) in eleven Tests, joining Sourav Ganguly (1693), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1591), Mohammad Azharuddin (1517), Rahul Dravid (1219), Sachin Tendulkar (1098) and Sunil Gavaskar (1023).

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 21:04
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 3 – Statistical highlights

Galle: Statistical highlights after the third day's play in the opening cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka, here on Friday.

Abhinav Mukund (81) has registered his highest Test score, surpassing the 62 vs West Indies at Roseau in July 2011.

After making 38, 0, 13, 12, 15, 6 and 3 in his last seven innings, Virat Kohli (76 not out) has scored a fifty in Tests - his last fifty-plus innings being 204 vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad in February this year.

Thanks to his unbeaten 76, Kohli's average for this year is now a respectable (45.87) - his tally being 367 in nine innings, including a hundred and a fifty.

Since recording 110 off 240 balls vs India at Colombo (SSC) in 2015, Angelo Matthews' 83 off 130 balls is his highest Test score.

Matthews enjoys splendid record in Tests at home, aggregating 2580 at an average of 51.60 in 38 Tests, including four hundreds and 14 fifties.

As compared to Matthews' average of 70-plus in Tests in 2013 (74.60) and 2014 (77.33), his average slipped to 42.25 in 2015; 28.84 in 2016 and 32.71 in 2017.

As captain in Tests, Matthews' average is 50.94 and when not captain, his average is 40.37.

Dilruwan Perera (92 not out) has posted his second highest Test score next only to the 95 vs Pakistan at Sharjah in January 2014.

Just two number seven batsmen have scored more for Sri Lanka vs India - the highest two innings are 154 not out by Prasanna Jayawardene at Ahmedabad in November 2009 and 136 not out by Hashan Tillakaratne at Colombo (SSC) in August 2001.

Dilruwan Perera has posted three innings of fifty-plus in his last four outings in Tests - the sequence being 50 vs Bangladesh, 33 and 29 not out vs Zimbabwe and 92 not out vs India.

Shikhar Dhawan (190 & 14), for the first time in a Test match, has posted 200 runs or more in a Test match. He became the fourth Indian player to score 200 runs or more in a Test match vs Sri Lanka.

Dhawan has joined Virender Sehwag (twice) - 293 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, in 2009 and 251 at Galle in 2008, Rahul Dravid - 215 at Ahmedabad in 2009 and Sachin Tendulkar - 203 at SSC, Colombo in 2010.

Abhinav Mukund and Virat Kohli have batted together in a Test match for the first time although both made Test debut together in the same Test (vs West Indies at Kingston in June 2011).

Kohli is the seventh Indian skipper to aggregate 1,000 or more in overseas Tests - his runs' tally is 1026 (ave 64.12) in eleven Tests, joining Sourav Ganguly (1693), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (1591), Mohammad Azharuddin (1517), Rahul Dravid (1219), Sachin Tendulkar (1098) and Sunil Gavaskar (1023).

Kohli is the only Indian skipper to register sixty-plus average overseas in Tests (minimum 1000 runs).

TAGS

Galle TestCricket StatisticsIndia vs Sri LankaVirat KohliAbhinav MukundAngelo Matthewscricket news

From Zee News

Other Sports

Dutee Chand gets lifeline, likely to take part in London Wo...

Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India captain Mithali Raj
cricket

Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India cap...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails HC verdict on athlete Chitra
Other Sports

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails HC verdict on athlete Chit...

WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixes, reaches hundred with huge one at Kennington Oval
cricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixe...

R Ashwin&#039;s childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India&#039;s new manager
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin's childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India...

Focussed on present, not thinking about past or future: Abhinav Mukund
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Focussed on present, not thinking about past or future: Abh...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Abhinav Mukund put game beyond hosts&#039; reach after rain on Day 3
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Virat Kohli, Abhi...

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC Twitter post hints at imminent arrival of former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov
Football

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC Twitter post hints at imminent ar...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Milestone man Virat Kohli completes 1000 runs as Indian captain in overseas Tests
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Milestone man Virat Kohli c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video