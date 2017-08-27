close
India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads

Here are details related to the third ODI of the five-match series between India and Sri Lanka.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 09:20
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the third of the five one day internationals on Sunday. India are 2-0 up in the five-match series and will look to take an unassailable lead in the third match of the series.

Here the details on the third ODI of the five-match series:

Date:

The third ODI will be on August 27, Sunday.

Time:

The match will begin at 2.30 pm IST.

Venue:

The match will be at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Squads:

India-

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka-

Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaThird ODICricket

