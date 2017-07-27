India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Galle Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara hit contrasting centuries as India take control on the very first day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Day 1 Recap:

A 253-run stand second-wicket partnership between Dhawan and Pujara helped India post 399/3. The Delhi batsman, however, missed out his 200. He scored 190. Pujara was unbeaten on 144, and he has got Ajinkya Rahane's company. Opener Abhinav Mukund (12), skipper Virat Kohli (3) had nothing much to do. (IND vs SL, Galle Test, Day 2 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Electing to bat on a surface which promised to be full of runs, India lost opener Mukund early, but Dhawan and Pujara kept the Lankan attack at bay with a monstrous partnership.

This is the second highest total that India have posted in a single day of a Test in their history, while it was their highest total in away Tests.

Dhawan, who was included in the Test squad in place of regular opener Murali Vijay, reminded everyone of his debut knock as he wreaked havoc on the Lankan bowlers.

For the hosts, Nuwan Pradeep was the lone wicket-taker as he scalped all three wickets.

Earlier, talented all-rounder Hardik Pandya got his Test cap.

Here's everything you need to know about Day 2's play:

When?

The first Test of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 26-30 July.

What time?

The play on Day two of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST, with India resuming their batting.

Where to watch?

The first Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.