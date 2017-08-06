India's tour of Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja suspended for third Test

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka after his accumulated demerit points reached six within a 24-month period. The all-rounder helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the latest development in a statement released today.

"During the third day’s play in the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," the statement said.

Saturday’s incident happened on the final delivery of the 58th over when Jadeja, when Jadeja threw the ball at Lanka batsman Dimuth Karunaratne.

"As Jadeja had received a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points during the Indore Test against New Zealand in October 2016 for violating 2.2.11 of the Code, with the addition of Saturday’s three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points.

"As such, Jadeja has been suspended from his side’s third Test against Sri Lanka, which will be played in Pallekele from 12-16 August," the statement read.

Jadeja has reportedly accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

If he reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then those will be converted into four suspension points.

The 28-year-old starred with both bat and bowl to give India an inning and 53 runs in Colombo.

The final Test will be played at Pallekele, starting August 12.