India's tour of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma returns; Hardik Pandya named in 16-member Test squad

New Delhi: The MSK Prasad-led Indian selectors named a 16-member Test squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka on Sunday. Rohit Sharma, who last played a Test in October 2016, returned to the Indian squad. He replaced another middle-order batsman Karun Nair.

India's new sensation, Hardik Pandya was given a national call-up. The 23-year-old has been a regular in both the limited-overs' sides, and is likely to get his playing role in the traditional format sooner than later.

Rohit, 30, last played a Test for India against New Zealand in October, 2016. After that the Mumbaikar, was sidelined due to a thigh injury.

But offspinner Jayant Yadav and uncapped batsman Shreyas Iyer failed to retain his place in the squad.

India will play first Test of the tour on July 26 in Galle. It will be followed by matches in Colombo and Kandy. The three-match series will be followed by five ODIs and one T20 International.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.