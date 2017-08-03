India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara chose an apt occasion to profess his never-ending love for red-ball cricket, scoring another classy century as India reached 344/3 against Sri Lanka, here on the first day of the second Test.

On a day, when Pujara played his landmark 50th Test match and was also recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award, the Saurashtra right-hander remained unbeaten on 128 -- his 13th hundred in longest format.

Ajinkya Rahane (103 batting) also roared back to form after a patchy last season hitting his ninth Test ton while adding 211 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as Sri Lankan bowlers once again had a poor day in office.

India XI: KL Rahul, S Dhawan, CA Pujara, V Kohli, AM Rahane, R Ashwin, HH Pandya, WP Saha, RA Jadeja, UT Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka XI: WU Tharanga, FDM Karunaratne, BKG Mendis, LD Chandimal, AD Mathews, N Dickwella, DM de Silva, MDK Perera, HMRKB Herath, PM Pushpakumara, N Pradeep

Here's everything you need to know about Day 2's play:

When?

The second match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 3-7 August.

What time?

The play on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.