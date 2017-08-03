close
India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form after a patchy last season hitting his ninth Test ton while adding 211 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as Sri Lankan bowlers once again had a poor day in office.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 23:12
India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 2: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Cheteshwar Pujara chose an apt occasion to profess his never-ending love for red-ball cricket, scoring another classy century as India reached 344/3 against Sri Lanka, here on the first day of the second Test.

On a day, when Pujara played his landmark 50th Test match and was also recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award, the Saurashtra right-hander remained unbeaten on 128 -- his 13th hundred in longest format.

Ajinkya Rahane (103 batting) also roared back to form after a patchy last season hitting his ninth Test ton while adding 211 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as Sri Lankan bowlers once again had a poor day in office.

India XI: KL Rahul, S Dhawan, CA Pujara, V Kohli, AM Rahane, R Ashwin, HH Pandya, WP Saha, RA Jadeja, UT Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka XI: WU Tharanga, FDM Karunaratne, BKG Mendis, LD Chandimal, AD Mathews, N Dickwella, DM de Silva, MDK Perera, HMRKB Herath, PM Pushpakumara, N Pradeep

Here's everything you need to know about Day 2's play:

When?

The second match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 3-7 August.

What time?

The play on Day 2 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Sri LankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2nd Testcricket newsIndia Cricket News

