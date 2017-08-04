India's Tour of Sri Lanka, Second Test, Day 3: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets to push Sri Lanka on the back foot soon after Team India skipper Virat Kohli declared the visitor's first innings on 622/2 on day two of the second Test in Colombo on Friday.

At the end of day two the hosts were 50/2.

Ashwin broke through in the second over of the innings when he had Upul Tharanga caught by Lokesh Rahul with the team yet to score. Dimuth Karunaratne showed promise, scoring 25 runs before Ajinkya Rahane took a low catch at slip to dismiss him off Ashwin.

Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal were batting at the close.

Ashwin had two for 38 in 10 overs.

Earlier Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane scored centuries and four other batsmen scored half-centuries to help India to a big score.

Pujara made 133 in his second straight test century after his 153 in the first innings of the first test. He faced 232 deliveries and hit 11 boundaries and a six. He was out lbw to seamer Karunaratne.

Pujara and Rahane added 217 runs for the fourth wicket.

Rahane was out stumped by Niroshan Dickwella for spinner Malinda Pushpakumara’s maiden international wicket. He made 132, facing 22 deliveries and hitting 14 boundaries.

Rahane, who had not scored a century in nine games, said he had remained confident throughout that time.

India XI: KL Rahul, S Dhawan, CA Pujara, V Kohli, AM Rahane, R Ashwin, HH Pandya, WP Saha, RA Jadeja, UT Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka XI: WU Tharanga, FDM Karunaratne, BKG Mendis, LD Chandimal, AD Mathews, N Dickwella, DM de Silva, MDK Perera, HMRKB Herath, PM Pushpakumara, N Pradeep

Here's everything you need to know about Day 3's play:

When?

The second match of the three-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka will be played from 3-7 August.

What time?

The play on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch?

The second Test of the three-match Test series will air on Sony Ten network.

Live streaming?

You can also follow the Live streaming of the match on Sony LIV app and website.