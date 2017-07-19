India's tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli & Co share amazing in-flight photos — See Pics!
It will be the first series after the return of Ravi Shastri at the helm of things, as new head coach of India.
New Delhi: Cricket actions finally took precedent as Indian team left for Sri Lanka on Thursday. Virat Kohli & Co will play three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I match during the tour.
It will be the first series after the return of Ravi Shastri at the helm of things, as new head coach of India.
Taking the opportunity, players took to social media sites to share their in-flight photos.
Skipper Kohli wrote, "Flight delays call for a selfie, #Srilanka it is!" and shared a selfie with KL Rahul.
Flight delays call for a selfie, #Srilanka it is! @KLRahul11 #Enroute #BackToBasics pic.twitter.com/NMTk9KAtP2
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 19, 2017
Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma also shared their photos.
And we are ready.. Off to Sri Lanka@ImIshant @BhuviOfficial pic.twitter.com/WLXsx0opHT
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2017
The first Test will start on July 26.