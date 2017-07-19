close
India's tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli & Co share amazing in-flight photos — See Pics!

It will be the first series after the return of Ravi Shastri at the helm of things, as new head coach of India.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 20:55
India&#039;s tour of Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli &amp; Co share amazing in-flight photos — See Pics!
Courtesy: Twitter (@SDhawan25)

New Delhi: Cricket actions finally took precedent as Indian team left for Sri Lanka on Thursday. Virat Kohli & Co will play three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20I match during the tour.

It will be the first series after the return of Ravi Shastri at the helm of things, as new head coach of India.

Taking the opportunity, players took to social media sites to share their in-flight photos.

Skipper Kohli wrote, "Flight delays call for a selfie, #Srilanka it is!" and shared a selfie with KL Rahul.

Premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma also shared their photos.

 

Off to Colombo #srilanka#

A post shared by Umesh Yadav (@umeshyaadav) on

 

Off to Sri Lanka!!

A post shared by Ishant.sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on

The first Test will start on July 26.

India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri, cricket news

