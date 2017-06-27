India's tour of West Indies: Sakshi Dhoni posts adorable photograph with her 'two boys'

New Delhi: Indian cricket team has got off to a stupendous start in their tour of West Indies. After the first ODI was washed out due to rain, Men in Blue registered a comprehensive 105-run win in the second game.

Several cricketers have been accompanied by their families and going by the photographs, they all seem to be having a ball.

Considering their association with the Indian Premier League, the West Indian cricketers are good friends with Indian players on and off the field.

Senior Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane recently visited Dwayne Bravo’s home for dinner, post their second ODI against the West Indies.

Bravo, who has produced several match-winning all-round performances for Chennai Super Kings in the past, took to Instagram to share a photo with Dhoni, his daughter Ziva and his mother.

Bravo posted the photo with a message that read, "It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781."

It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781 A post shared by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also took to social media to share a photograph with her 'two boys' – Bravo's son and Dhawan's son Zoravar.

My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Men in Blue's sojourn to the Caribbean island comprises five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and a lone Twenty20 International,

India are currently leading the five-match ODI series 1-0 after two games. The third ODI will be played at Antigua on Friday.