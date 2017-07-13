close
India's tour to Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid won't accompany Virat Kohli's men for upcoming assignment

A top BCCI official made it clear that Dravid won't be accompanying India team on all overseas tours but will be asked to help whenever required.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 12:01
India&#039;s tour to Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid won&#039;t accompany Virat Kohli&#039;s men for upcoming assignment

New Delhi: While Ravi Shastri's appointment as the new coach of the Indian cricket team was made on expected lines, what took the fans by surprise was BCCI's decision to appoint Rahul Dravid as a batting consultant for overseas tours.

The former Indian skipper, who was recently given a two-year contract extension as India U-19 as well as India A coach, also had to part ways with the Indian Premier League, where he mentored the Delhi Daredevils for the last two years, due to conflict of interest charges.

Dravid's massive experience could definitely be a boost for the Indian team in order to solve their overseas woes, but if a report in The Times of India is to be believed, the new role is a sort of compensation by the Indian board to The Wall of Indian cricket for parting ways with the IPL.

The report added that BCCI's legal team is working on a clause to fit Dravid's new role into their system.

A top BCCI official made it clear that Dravid won't be accompanying India team on all overseas tours but will be asked to help whenever required.

"The clause is 'he'll be called whenever he is needed'. It doesn't mean he will have to travel on every overseas tour. The board is currently zeroing down on the amount he needs to be paid on top of the existing contract. But one thing is certain that no fresh contract will be made for his role with Team India. It is kind of a part of the compensation," the official told TOI.

The official added that Dravid would not be with Indian team for their upcoming tour to Sri Lanka since he needs to be with India A squad for their sojourn to South Africa.

"Dravid will obviously not travel with the team to Sri Lanka as he has to be with the 'A' side in South Africa and Zaheer Khan and Ravi Shastri will take charge during the upcoming tour. So, all these points need to be kept in mind while formulating Dravid's contract," the official added.

India's tour to Sri Lanka comprises three Tests, five ODIs and a T20 international.

