Injured Faf du Plessis to be out of action for six weeks

Injured South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will not be playing for next six weeks after suffering an acute lumbar disc injury in the third ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Du Plessis will not only miss the two-match T20I series, which starts on Thursday, but will now also miss most of the domestic T20 competition with the aim to be fit for the inaugural four-day, day-night Test against Zimbabwe on Boxing Day.

The South African captain had to retire hurt on 91 and could not return to lead the team on the field. He had collapsed at the crease and clutched his lower back after turning for a second run in the 41st over.

In Du Plessis' absence, JP Duminy will lead the T20I side, which also includes AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.

Du Plessis' injury should not impact any international commitments with South Africa's calendar empty until Boxing Day. Thereafter, they will play eight home Tests, including three in a full visit by India that also features six ODIs and three T20Is. As South Africa's all-format captain, Du Plessis will be eager to be fully fit for that series.

He was also to captain of the Stellenbosch Kings in the inaugural edition of the T20 Global League.