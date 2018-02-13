हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Injured Jhulan Goswami to miss T20I series in South Africa

India`s veteran medium-pacer Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the women's Twenty20 international (T20I) series against South Africa due to a heel injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

IANS| Updated: Feb 13, 2018, 19:18 PM IST
Comments |
Injured Jhulan Goswami to miss T20I series in South Africa
File photo of Indian medium-pacer Jhulan Goswami

Johannesburg: India`s veteran medium-pacer Jhulan Goswami has been ruled out of the women's Twenty20 international (T20I) series against South Africa due to a heel injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

After an MRI scan on Monday, the BCCI medical team, in consultation with a local doctor, felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone, according to a release.

Upon her return, the 35-year-old from Bengal will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The injury comes after Jhulan became the first woman to take 200 wickets in one-day internationals (ODIs). In 60 T20Is, she has taken 66 wickets.

The first of the five T20Is will take place later on Tuesday at Potchefstroom.

Tags:
Jhulan GoswamiIndia vs South AfricaIndiaSouth AfricaCricketSouth Africa Vs India
Next
Story

Ben Stokes to join England squad in New Zealand: ECB

Trending