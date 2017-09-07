Insulting tweets target Mithali Raj, question cricketer's dressing sense

New Delhi: Mithali Raj once again became a target of trolls after Indian women’s cricket team captain shared an old photo on Twitter as a throwback on Wednesday.

In the photo, Mithali was seen with four of her colleagues.

But an user with a Twitter handle which goes by the name NoOne asked Raj to delete the post.

“Delete it mam it’s not good! people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn’t is”.

Delete it mam it's not good!

Another user with an user name of naveenashok2 wrote, "Hey mithali raj u not a actrees.u r a cricketer .y so glamorous"

But there were many who have defended the cricketer. Here are some of the tweets in her defense.

Raj led India to the final of 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. And since then, like many of her team-mates, her online presence has seen a huge leap.

Now, the leading run-scorer in Women’s ODIs has more than 220,000 Twitter followers.

Last month, Raj had to defend herself after she was sweat shamed by a trol.