IPL 2017 Auction: From team rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!
So far, more than 750 players have registered their names for the auction. The deadline for player registration was February 3.
New Delhi: On Friday, February 3, it was confirmed that the auction of 10th edition of IPL will be held in Bengaluru on Feb 20. Initially Feb 4 was confirmed as the auction date but later reports suggested that it might be postponed to somewhere between 20-25 Feb.
Even a change in auction venue was being discussed, as per a top official of an IPL franchisee but the official announcement confirmed that it will be held in Bengaluru for the 4th consecutive year.
It should also be noted that this will be the final season of the cash-rich T20 league, as it completes 10th and final year of its contract. From next season onwards, the existing player contracts will be null and void and a league overhaul will be witnessed.
Heading into the auction of the 2017 season, franchisees can go with a maximum amount of Rs. 143.33 crores in their purse and can have a roster of max 27 players including 9 overseas players. As per a BCCI release, A maximum of 76 players, including 28 overseas, can be bought at the auction.
Here's the purse balance and key squad information that you need to know:-
Delhi Daredevils
- Money spent: Rs. 42.9 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 23.1 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 17
- Overseas players in the squad: 5
Kings XI Punjab
- Money spent: Rs. 42.65 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 23.135crores
- Total Players in the squad: 19
- Overseas players in the squad: 5
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Money spent: Rs. 46.25 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 19.75 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 14
- Overseas players in the squad: 4
Mumbai Indians
- Money spent: Rs. 54.44 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 11.55 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 20
- Overseas players in the squad: 6
Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Money spent: Rs. 53.175 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 12.825 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 20
- Overseas players in the squad: 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Money spent: Rs. 45.1 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 20.9 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 17
- Overseas players in the squad: 5
Rising Pune Supergiants
- Money spent: Rs. 48.5 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 17.5 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 17
- Overseas players in the squad: 5
Gujarat Lions
- Money spent: Rs. 51.65 crores
- Balance purse: Rs. 14.35 crores
- Total Players in the squad: 16
- Overseas players in the squad: 6
The auction will start at 9am IST and its live telecast will be available on Sony Six.
