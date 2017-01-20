IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergaints acquire Mayank Agarwal from Delhi Daredevils

New Delhi: Mayank Agarwal who was last seen playing for Delhi Daredevils in the 2016 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has been acquired by Rising Pune Supergaints (RPS).

The right-hand batsman started his IPL career from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and played from 2011 to 2013.

The 25-year-old is considered as an attacking batsman his knock of 64 off 30 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2014 is still remembered by the RCB fans where he smashed bowlers like Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and RP Singh.

Karnataka-born batsman is famous for his flamboyant strokes and habit of posting big scores. Thanks to these traits, he is even compared the legendary Virender Sehwag. He was picked up by Delhi Daredevils in the year 2014.

Overall he had played 21 matches in three seasons for Daredevils and scored 355 runs at an average of 17.75. However, in the 2016 season, Agarwal played just three games, scoring 9, 10 and 8 at an average of 9.

MS Dhoni-led Supergaints didn't leave their mark in the first season least year, finishing second last in the table winning only 5 out of their 14 matches. The star-studded team includes names like Steve Smith, Faf du Plesis, George Bailey, Usman Khawaja, Irfan Pathan, etc.

The 2017 edition of IPL is schedule to star from 3rd April.