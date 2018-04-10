IPL 2018 CSK vs KKR scores update

9.20 pm IST: KKR have made a brief comeback between 10 and 15 overs. Yes, they have got just 34 runs in these five overs but the important thing is they haven't lost any wickets. KKR 123/5 in 15 overs. Dinesh Karthik (19 off 20 balls) and Andre Russell (20 off 16 balls) are presently at the crease. KKR will largely look to West Indian Russell to provide a flourish in the last five overs, having in mind his extraordinary power-hitting. Karthik, meanwhile, will have to ensure that he holds up his end and proves good company for Russell. Click here to follow scores.

8:59 pm IST: Since our last update CSK have come back into the game big time with the wickets of Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and Rinku Singh. First, Ravindra Jadeja bowled Lynn for 22 in the sixth over and then in the ninth over Watson had Rana caught behind for 16. In the same over, Suresh Raina displayed a brilliant piece of fielding to hit the stumps at the non-striker's end to effect the run-out of Uthappa for 29. Rinku (22) had a second successive bad outing as he found Dwayne Brave at point off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. At 89/5 in 10 overs, KKR are struggling. They now look to captain Dinesh Karthik and West Indian allrounder Andre Russell to bail them out of this situation.

8.34 pm IST: KKR will be happy with their performance in the first five overs. They lose Sunil Narine early but after that Chris Lynn (18 off 14 balls) and Robin Uthappa (16 off 12 balls) bat with conviction to take them to 47/1. However, when Narine took back-to-back sixes from the first over bowled by medium pacer Deepak Chahar it looked like he was going to replicate his effort in KKR's previous match (50 off 19 balls) against Bangalore. Chennai have wily spinner Harbhajan Singh plenty to thank for his removal of the West Indian for 12 in the second over.

7.55 pm IST: CSK captain MS Dhoni has won the toss and decided to have a field against KKR. Two changes for Chennai, Sam Billings and Shardul Thakur come in place of Kedar Jadhav and Mark Wood respectively. KKR also make one change to their playing XI as England fast bowler Tom Curran replaces Mitchell Johnson. This will be Curran's first match in the IPL.

Hello and welcome to the match between CSK and KKR at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both CSK and KKR won their opening encounters against MI and RCB respectively. Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the rest of the league on account of a hamstring injury and it will interesting to see who takes his place in the MS Dhoni-led Chennai team. As of now Murali Vijay appears the red-hot favourite to replace the diminutive Jadhav. Kolkata, on the other hand, face no such questions and are likely to take the field with an unchanged playing XI under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, who played a captain's knock in their first match to see them home.