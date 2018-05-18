IPL 2018 DD vs CSK: Players to watch out for

DD entertain CSK in Match No.52 of IPL 2018 at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium on Friday. DD are already out of play-off contention, so all they will play for is pride. CSK, on the other hand, will have a lot to play for. If they win today, they will overtake SRH at the top of the table. Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at the players who are likely to influence the outcome of this game for both teams.

Rishabh Pant (DD): Rishabh Pant has a lot to gain on the personal front. He lost his Orange Cap to KL Rahul the other day, so today provides him with a big opportunity to take it back. He needs 71 runs to overtake Rahul's tally of 652 runs. On his current form, one would back him to do that. But since he is up against a wily captain like MS Dhoni, it won't be an easy task for him to overtake Rahul.

Deepak Chahar (CSK): Deepak Chahar returned from injury in CSK's last game and bowled as if he had never been out of action. He returned 1/16 in his four overs to leave SRH at least 10-15 runs short and that made a big difference in the end. His return to the Playing XI makes the CSK bowling unit all the more formidable. Delhi's top-order has been in poor form this season and Chahar will look to exploit that and take CSK to a great start.

Ambati Rayudu (CSK): Ambati Rayudu scored his maiden IPL ton in CSK's last game against SRH and played a key role in MS Dhoni's men chasing down 180. This has been Rayudu's best season and he will look to continue his good work with the bat. Delhi need to get Rayudu early if they are to entertain any hopes of upsetting CSK.