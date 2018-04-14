IPL 2018 KKR vs SRH scores update

9.45 pm IST: Play resumes at the Eden Gardens. There is no deduction as far as overs are concerned. Spectators at the iconic stadium will definitely be happy with the resumption of play.

8.40 pm IST: Rain makes an appearance at the Eden Gardens. The players walk off after the completion of the seventh over. And it's pelting down. The entire ground is covered in covers in the blink of an eye. Remember when it rains in Kolkata it rains hard. KKR 52/1 in 7 overs. Chris Lynn 31*, Nitish Rana 18*. Stay tuned. We will be back as and when play resumes.

8.28 pm IST: SRH have started well after electing to bowl at Eden Gardens. The returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Robin Uthappa for 3 in his second over. He appeals hard but there is no response from the umpire. SRH captain Kane Williamson goes for review straight away and Snickometer shows there is a faint edge as Wriddhiman Saha takes a nice catch behind the wickets. After two good overs each from Bhuvneshar and Aussie Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul concedes three boundaries to give KKR some respite. KKR 37/1 in 5 overs. Nitish Rana and Chris Lynn are presently at the crease. Click here for scores.

Hello and welcome to the KKR-SRH match at Eden Gardens. Hyderabad have won the toss and they will field. One change for Hyderabad: fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Sandeep Sharma. Three changes for hosts KKR. Under-19 stars Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi make their IPL debuts, while Mitchell Starc returns to the team. Rinku Singh, Tom Curran and Vinay Kumar have been shown the door after their poor performance against CSK. With two wins from two matches, SRH are presently on top of the points table. KKR are third with one win and one defeat. Click here for scores.