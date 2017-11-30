IPL 2018: Mid-season transfer, 7 pm start for night matches proposed

New Delhi: In all likelihood, the next season Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a flurry of changes, including early to start night matches and mid-season player transfers.

According to reports, in a general council meeting, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla has floated the idea to start the night matches early so as to avoid games extending past midnight.

It's claimed that all the franchises have welcomed the idea to a 7 pm IST start, instead of 8 pm. If it comes to fruition, the first match, on double-header days, will be 3 pm.

However, implementation of such a change will depend on the broadcasters.

Another idea which has the backing of all the franchises are the mid-season player transfer. With teams, more o less, sticking to core players comprising of 12/13 players, fringe but proven players often fail to get match times and ended up warming the bench.

Players like Shakib Al Hasan and Faf du Plessis were ignored by their respective franchises Rising Pune Supergiant and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It was just a thought (starting game at 7pm) and everyone welcomed it but first we need to speak to broadcaster and take their nod. We will work on modalities then. There have been many centers where traveling is major concern. All the issues were discussed and we all thought to start the game but early,” The Indian Express quoted Shukla as saying.

The 2018 IPL season is scheduled for April 4 to May 31 next year, and it will mark the return of former champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, after serving two years of suspension for the involvement of their respective owners in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting case. They will replace Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are the defending champions.

Owned and run by world's richest cricket board, the BCCI, IPL was started in 2007, and it's regarded as world's premier cricket league with top players turning up for privately-owned franchises even as fans bask in a carnival-like atmosphere.