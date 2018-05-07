IPL 2018 points table on Matchday 30: KXIP move up to third, RR remain bottom

KXIP beat RR to move one place up to third in the 2018 IPL standings on Sunday.

It was Punjab's sixth win in nine games and they went past Kolkata, who earlier in the day lost to Mumbai.

Mumbai remained fifth despite their fourth win in 10 games. RR's position too didn't change following their defeat to Punjab as they kept propping up the table at 8th.

Here is how all eight teams are placed on the table after Matchday 30.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

SRH 9 7 2 0 14 0.471

CSK 10 7 3 0 14 0.421

KXIP 9 6 3 0 12 0.198

KKR 10 5 5 0 10 0.145

MI 10 4 6 0 8 0.070

RCB 9 3 6 0 6 -0.376

DD 10 3 7 0 6 -0.411

RR 9 3 6 0 6 -0.726

Talking about the first game of the day, Mumbai's resurgence continued as they beat Kolkata by 13 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Chasing 182 to win, KKR lost both openers early -- Chris Lynn (17) and Shubman Gill (7) -- but after that Robin Uthappa scored his first fifty this season to bring the visitors back into the contest. However, once Uthappa (54 off 35 balls) and Nitish Rana (31) were sent back in quick succession, KKR were back in familiar territory.

The Mumbai bowlers choked the runs thereafter and even though captain Dinesh Karthik scored 36 not out off 26 balls, it wasn't enough as KKR could only go as far as 168/6.

In the second match of the day chasing 153 to win at Indore, Punjab were in a big spot of bother at 87/4 in the 13th over. However, Lokesh Rahul (84 off 54 balls) blended caution with aggression and added an unbeaten 68 with Marcus Stoinis (23 off 16 balls) for the fifth wicket to help the team return to winnings ways after defeats in the previous two matches.

Punjab chased down the target in 18.4 overs. However, the real architect of the Punjab victory was Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The 17-year-old returned 3/27 to help the hosts restrict RR to 152/9.