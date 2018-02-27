IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals appoint Sairaj Bahutule as spin-bowling coach

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals has appointed former Indian Test spinner Sairaj Bahutule as their spin-bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Tuesday.

Bahutule is the new addition to Royals' support staff that is being headed by Zubin Bharucha.

In 118 first-class games, he has picked up 630 wickets at an average of 26 that proves his class. He has scored 6,176 runs with nine centuries at a healthy average of 31.83.

He has held coaching responsibilities with different states and is currently the coach of Bengal for the last three seasons.

During his tenure so far, the Bengal team has reached the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

"It is a privilege to be part of Rajasthan Royals coaching staff. I am excited to be part of a team that has legendary Shane Warne as the mentor. I am looking forward to work with the players and share my knowledge, guide them through as we prepare for the gruelling season," said Bahutule.