IPL 2018: Sanju Samson new owner of Orange Cap after Matchday 9, Mayank Markande keeps Purple Cap

Rajasthan batsman Sanju Samson was the new owner of the Orange Cap after Matchday 9 of IPL 2018 on Sunday. Mumbai legspinner Mayank Markande, meanwhile, retained his Purple Cap for taking most wickets so far in the league (seven wickets in three matches).

Chris Woakes of RCB joined Markande on 7 wickets after taking two wickets against RR but he couldn't overtake Markande on account of a lesser economy, average and strike rate.

Going back to Samson, he played one of the best innings of his IPL career to help Rajasthan register a comfortable 19-run win against Virat Kohli's Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He took his tally to 178 runs in three matches and overtook Hyderabad's Shikhar Dhawan (130 runs from three matches) during the course of his innings. Punjab's KL Rahul later in the day also went past Dhawan when he scored 37 against Chennai in Sunday's second match and took his tally to 135 runs in three matches.

In the first match at Bangalore, RCB's main bowlers, Umesh Yadav and Woakes, returned figures of 0/59 and 2/47 and that showed how brutal Samson was towards them. Samson hit 10 sixes and two fours during the course of his innings. The right-handed batsman was rightly chosen Man of the Match for his brilliant effort with the bat.

In the second game, Punjab survived a big scare from MS Dhoni (79* off 44 balls) as they beat CSK by 4 runs in a thrilling encounter in Mohali.