IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan's injury makes SRH sweat ahead of CSK test

SRH are sweating over the fitness of their in-form opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan as he skipped practice on Saturday to give his hurt elbow a full day's rest and a chance to heal up before the match against CSK on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan retired hurt in SRH's last match against KXIP after being hit off the first ball of their run-chase in Mohali. His availability for the eleven against CSK depends on a fitness test before the match.

“Today he has not come for practice. We’ve given him one more day to recover. Tomorrow (Sunday) we’ll have a fitness test and we’ll assess his situation. Then we’ll take a call," SRH’s team mentor VVS Laxman told media on the eve of the match.

"There’s a contusion because of the hit. There was some swelling but it has subsided,” the former India batsman added.

Dhawan has been at the centre of SRH's bright start to the season. After a match-winning 77 in Hyderabad's first game against Rajasthan, the left-hander hit 45 in his team's nervy win over Mumbai. His only failure came in the match against Kolkata, in which he was dismissed for 7, before getting injured facing KXIP's Barinder Sran in the fourth match.

But the team management believes they have enough options in case Dhawan remains unavailable.

“There are a lot of options and that’s the luxury we have. With the kind of players we have in the squad, we can make five or six combinations. But I’m hoping Shikhar will be fine and he will play,” he said.