IPL to introduce mid-tournament player transfers like EPL?

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) may adopt another feature of the European football leagues by introducing a mid-tournament window where a player can become eligible to play for another franchise, the mid-day reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper report, if a player is not included in the eleven for the first seven matches of the season, he will be made available for a transfer provided any of the other franchises show interest. However, a final decision on the matter rests in the hands of IPL Governing Council that will meet at a later date.

On Tuesday, the BCCI office-bearers, IPL Governing Council members, the Committee of Administrators (COA) and the eight franchises had met and reportedly were in agreement of the idea.

"There have been instances where a player gets only a few games, and that too towards the business end of the tournament, or warms the bench throughout the season. A team buys a certain player in the auction but later finds it difficult to accommodate him in the playing XI due to their combination or team balance. This proposal is a win-win situation for players and teams. The idea was discussed in the meeting and all owners/team representatives seemed convinced about it. The modalities will be worked out as soon as the IPL body accepts the proposal," mid-day quoted a BCCI source.

It is yet to be decided whether this arrangement will take place as a mid-season auction or as player-transfer window like in the European football leagues.