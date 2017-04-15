close
BCCI set to welcome Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals back in IPL 2018 - Report

The initiation for a return will reportedly be given back on the same day the BCCI releases the ‘Invitation To Tender’ IIT for media rights regarding the 2017 edition of the IPL.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 11:41
BCCI set to welcome Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals back in IPL 2018 - Report

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) all set to offer back Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals a return to Indian Premier League after the two franchises completed their respective 2-year bans.

The initiation for a return will reportedly be given back on the same day the BCCI releases the ‘Invitation To Tender’ IIT for media rights regarding the 2017 edition of the IPL.

Two-time IPL winners CSK and 2008 champions RR were suspended from the IPL for two seasons - 2016 & 2017 - by the Supreme Court following their involvement in spot-fixing scandal that erupted in 2013.

CSK's return will bring smiles on the faces of MS Dhoni fans as well after the veter wicket-keeper was stripped off captaincy responsibilities at Rising Pune Supergiant ahead of the start of 2017 season. A return of the Chennai franchise in IPL would most likely mean Dhoni heading back to his old team where he led them to two titles.

RR, meanwhile, are in talks with a leading corporate - that already has interests in the league as of now and are eyeing a return to the tournament from the 2018 edition onwards under new co-owners.

Other than the inclusion of the two franchises, the 2018 IPL could well be a start of a completely new era, considering the present circumstances with the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators overseeing the day-today affairs in Indian cricket.

BCCIChennai Super Kingsrajasthan royalsIPLIPL 2018MS Dhoni

