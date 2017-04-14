In defence of 'Captain Cool': Write off Mahendra Singh Dhoni at your own peril
His recent run of bad form – 12 not out, 5 and 11 – goes against his overall record. In in 146 IPL matches, the 35-year-old scored 3299 runs at an average of 38.81, at an strike rate is 137.98.
New Delhi: Ahead of Rising Pune Supergiant's third match of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL), something unwarranted was doing overtime in social media, calling for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's head. A rather rude hashtag which goes by #Dhonidropped.
And with that came critics coming out with fancy, variable one-liners. Some cited karma, purpotedly claiming that Dhoni was the reason behind the axing of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, etc from the national team.
Then there is alos a counter trend, in defence of beleagured 'Captain Cool', which started with #WeStandByDhoni.
Amidst the chaos, cricket fans seemed to have forgotten that Dhoni is still one of the best players in the shortest format of the game.
And his recent run of bad form – 12 not out, 5 and 11 – goes against his overall record. In in 146 IPL matches, the 35-year-old scored 3299 runs at an average of 38.81, at an strike rate is 137.98.
It certainly is bad time for Dhoni, at least in the IPL. He was replaced as the captain of the team by Aussie Steve Smith, then became the topic of online fiasco involving his fans and owners over a tweeter post which purpotedly belittled Dhoni's contribution with the bat.
But Dhoni being Dhoni, is still one of the best bet when it comes to finishing or orchestrating a chase. Those who are calling for his head should not write off the legend too soon.
The IPL is a long haul tournament, and Dhoni will sure find his game as it goes on. And it augurs for Indian cricket. He being there, in the mix, will only benefit Indian team which will defend the Champions Trophy title soon after the IPL.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs