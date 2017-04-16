IPL 10, KKR vs SRH: When David Warner was distracted by mobile flashlights used by Eden Gardens crowd — VIDEO INSIDE
New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered second successive defeat of the 2017 season, when they failed to chase down Kolkata Knight Riders' 172 total at the historic Eden Gardens.
One big reason for the defeat was the failure of their skipper David Warner to provide a explosive start to the chase. The Aussie made a laboured 26 off 30 balls, even though he, along with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan managed to put up a decent opening stand of 46 runs inside the first seven overs.
During his brief stay, the 30-year-old was seen perturbed, worried about things which are beyond his control. And it turned out, the reason for his distraction was the flickering lights in in the stadium, thanks to a number of camera phones.
Here's Warner ordeal in the centre:
— cricket (@cricketfreak19) April 15, 2017
Warner finally lost his wicket, in the 10th over, to the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, caught at long-off by Chris Woakes.
Camera lights have become a feature in big stadiums in night events.
