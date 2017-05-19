IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on dinner date – See Pic!

New Delhi: Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been phenomenal on the pitch for Sunrisers Hyderabad even though he couldn't help his side defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday.

During his time with the Hyderabad franchise, the 27-year-old had posted a picture on his instagram account while he was out on a date but didn't reveal the identity of the mystery girl.

Dinner date full pic soon A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 10, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

"Dinner date, full pic soon," the image caption read.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the girl was none other than model and Telegu film actor Anusmriti Sarkar who had also worked in the Bengali film industry.

I love being in the spotlight! #instabollywood #lights #style #fashion #spotlight #monday #hairstyle #event #mondaynight A post shared by Anusmriti Sarkar (@anusmritisarkarofficial) on May 8, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Bhuvi is presently the purple cap holder of IPL 2017, but might lose his position to another player as his side SRH has been knocked out of the tournament. The fast bowler bagged the purple cap even last year after the Hyderabad franchise finished as champions.