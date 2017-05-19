IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar spotted with mystery actress on dinner date – See Pic!
As per media reports, the girl was none other than model and Telegu film actor Anusmriti Sarkar who had also worked in the Bengali film industry.
New Delhi: Indian speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been phenomenal on the pitch for Sunrisers Hyderabad even though he couldn't help his side defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League encounter on Wednesday.
During his time with the Hyderabad franchise, the 27-year-old had posted a picture on his instagram account while he was out on a date but didn't reveal the identity of the mystery girl.
"Dinner date, full pic soon," the image caption read.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, the girl was none other than model and Telegu film actor Anusmriti Sarkar who had also worked in the Bengali film industry.
Bhuvi is presently the purple cap holder of IPL 2017, but might lose his position to another player as his side SRH has been knocked out of the tournament. The fast bowler bagged the purple cap even last year after the Hyderabad franchise finished as champions.
TBC Vs TBC
May 19 20:00 IST
Mumbai Indians
Rising Pune Supergiant Vs TBC
May 21 20:00 IST
TBC
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 17 20:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets (D/L method)
Mumbai Indians Vs Rising Pune Supergiant
May 16 20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
David Warner
SRH
|
641Runs