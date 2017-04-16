close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan says team did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab

Electing to bat, Delhi scored 188 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs and then restricted Punjab to 137 for 9.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 12:08
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan says team did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan on Saturday attributed his side's 51-run thrashing of Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here to sticking to the basics.

He said his side executed the plans well on the field.

"We just did the basics right. Got a decent start. We did not lose wickets regularly. The pitch was slow and we executed the plans well," Zaheer said after the match.

"The pitch was slow and we executed the plans well. It was important that we accelerate at the right time and the start was good from Samson and Billings. We have good batsmen to hit in the end and the platform needs to be good, which it was today," said the former India strike bowler.

Electing to bat, Delhi scored 188 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs and then restricted Punjab to 137 for 9.

Talking about his bowlers' clinical show, Zaheer said, "The way Nadeem bowled was crucial. It was important not to give away runs. I bowled a lot of cutters too. Happy with the way things are going. So far so good."

A disappointed Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell said his side gave 30 runs too many to Delhi batsmen.

"We were a bit behind with the bat. We probably gave 30 too many in conceding 188. We let ourselves go and gave them too many boundary balls at the back end. We're not executing well enough with the ball," Maxwell said.

"We failed in all three facets of the game today. Axar continues to show he's a superstar and Cariappa did well too."

Man-of-the-match Corey Anderson of Delhi said, "It was the kind of wicket where it was tough to get going. Sanju and Sam (Billings) set a great platform. It was good to have that platform to go from.

"We thought 160 might have been a reasonable target during one of the time-outs and in the end it probably was," said Anderson who made 39 not out from 22 balls and took a wicket later.

"As a bowler, you have to read the game. Zaheer sets some interesting fields and he's a smart cricketer. It's a nice confidence to have. It was a clinical performance from the bowlers. It's valuable to be able to chop and change combinations. Finding the right people to do the job is key."

TAGS

Delhi DaredevilsZaheer Khankings xi punjabIPLIndian Premier Leaguecricket news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB&#039;s performance, says they don&#039;t deserve to win
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performan...

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth successive loss
Football

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth su...

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs consistency: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs...

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morgan will be fit for second leg against Atletico Madrid
Football

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morga...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hami...

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United stun leaders Chelsea at home
Football

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

MI 177/4 (19.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
GL 176/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/9 (20.0 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs
RPS 161/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils
Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17, 2017 16:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
April 17, 2017 20:00 IST

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 17  16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 17  20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 5 4 1 8
KKR 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RPS 5 2 3 4
GL 4 1 3 2
RCB 5 1 4 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Nitish Rana
MI
193
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 182 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 180 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Imran Tahir
RPS | 8 Wickets
3 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets