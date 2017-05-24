close
IPL 2017: Every Virat Kohli run worth INR 4.8 lakhs, while a MS Dhoni single cost INR 4.3 lakhs

Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to record third title thanks to a one-run win in the last ball against the Pune-based franchise in the final, also cost more than three lakhs for each single run he scored.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 22:11
IPL 2017: Every Virat Kohli run worth INR 4.8 lakhs, while a MS Dhoni single cost INR 4.3 lakhs

The IPL 10 was one underwhelming season for India's top batsmen like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma etc. Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan did well to occupy the second and third spots respectively behind Aussie David Warner in the top-scorers' list.

So, it can be said that both the Delhi batsmen justified the huge payment they commanded from their respective franchises, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. But what about Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit.

Well, according to a report published by Business Today, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant have paid more than INR four lakhs each for each runs scored by Kohli and Dhoni respectively in the just concluded IPL 2017.

Rohit, who led Mumbai Indians to record third title thanks to a one-run win in the last ball against the Pune-based franchise in the final, also cost more than three lakhs for each single run he scored.

Season's costliest buy, Pune's Ben Stokes was certainly the player of the tournament, but he too cost more than four lakhs for each run. He also contributed with the ball and was brilliant in the field, thus making his cost-per-run blow bit softer to the runners-up.

Here's a list of cost-per-run analysis of some big names:

Gautam Gambhir (KKR): INR 10 crore; 498 runs in 16 innings = INR 2,00,803 per run

Suresh Raina (The Gujarat Lions): INR 9.5 crore; 442 runs in 14 innings = INR 2,14,932 per run

Kieron Pollard (MI): INR 9.7 crore; 385 runs in 17 innings = INR 2,51,948 per run

Shikhar Dhawan (SRH): 12.5 crore; 479 runs in 14 innings = INR 2,60,960 per run

Rohit Sharma (MI): 11.5 crore; 333 runs in 17 innings = INR 3,45,345 per run

MS Dhoni (RPS): 12.5 crore; 290 runs in 16 innings = INR 4,31,034 per run

AB de Villiers (RCB): INR 9.5 crore; 219 runs in nine innings = INR 4,39,814 per run

Ben Stokes (RPS): 14.5 crore; 316 runs in 12 innings = INR 4,58,860 per run

Virat Kohli (RCB): 15 crore; 308 runs in 10 innings = INR 4,87,012 per run

Virat KohliMS DhoniRohit SharmaGautam GambhirShikhar DhawanIPLIndian Premier LeagueBen stokescricket news

