IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Top players to watch out for!

The return of Ravindra Jadeja will instill much-needed confidence in Gujarat Lions' squad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 17:37
New Delhi: It is battle between the two bottom most teams in the league. But to them it is a battle for revival, to get back the momentum. A crucial bottom table tie takes palce today as Gujarat Lions host Rising Pune Supergiant at Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, Rajkot.

Luck has surely not their been on Gujarat’s side as they were battered to two humiliating defeats in their first two matches this season. But with the return of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, they hope to trap their first victory, with home venue as the added advantage. (IPL 10 - Points Table | Fixtures)

Things are however not the same for the Pune-based team. They indeed started their campaign on a stronger note winning the much-talked about Maharashtra derby in their opener this season, but failed to clutch onto the form on two consecutive occasions, slipping down to the second-last position. With the return of their skipper Steve Smith, who was out due to upset stomach in the last game, RPS will surely hope to put a better fight and be back challenging for the playoffs spot.

Here are the players to watch out in today's encounter:-

Rising Pune Supergiant

Steve Smith- The skipper had missed out an opportunity to contribute for his team as he was rested owing to stomach upset. But with the captain making an announcement of his return, the team is bound to find back the inspiration. Entertaining the crowd with his classy strokes, the Aussie is bound to create that pressure on the Gujarat bowling attack as they charge through to get him dismissed.

Imran Tahir- The South African leggie has been phenomenal this season getting those wickets each time he comes into the attack. And those googlies, well it indeed has been his lethal weapon, with all his six wickets coming just off it.

The Gujarat Lions

Ravindra Jadeja- After a splendid home season, grasping onto the no.1 Test bowler spot and rising up the ladder on the all-rounders’ list, the 28-year-old Saurashtrian has definitely earned the title of the most feared spinner. And with his return from injury, skipper Suresh Raina is confident enough to produce a harder fight and grab the team's first victory this season. Well, as for this match, fans would love to see another version of Smith battling Jadeja’s killer turns.

Suresh Raina- When it comes to T20s, it is definitely his arena. His consistency with the bat, maintaining a good average strike rate and ability to bat well under pressure does indeed make him a feared batsman when at crease. Adding to his talent, he is also spot-on with his reflexes when it comes to fielding.

IPL 2017, Gujarat Lions, Rising Pune Supergiant, GL vs RPS, Ravindra Jadeja, Steve Smith, Imran Tahir, Suresh Raina

