IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant - Top players to watch out for!
The return of Ravindra Jadeja will instill much-needed confidence in Gujarat Lions' squad.
New Delhi: It is battle between the two bottom most teams in the league. But to them it is a battle for revival, to get back the momentum. A crucial bottom table tie takes palce today as Gujarat Lions host Rising Pune Supergiant at Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium, Rajkot.
Luck has surely not their been on Gujarat’s side as they were battered to two humiliating defeats in their first two matches this season. But with the return of their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, they hope to trap their first victory, with home venue as the added advantage. (IPL 10 - Points Table | Fixtures)
Things are however not the same for the Pune-based team. They indeed started their campaign on a stronger note winning the much-talked about Maharashtra derby in their opener this season, but failed to clutch onto the form on two consecutive occasions, slipping down to the second-last position. With the return of their skipper Steve Smith, who was out due to upset stomach in the last game, RPS will surely hope to put a better fight and be back challenging for the playoffs spot.
Here are the players to watch out in today's encounter:-
Rising Pune Supergiant
Steve Smith- The skipper had missed out an opportunity to contribute for his team as he was rested owing to stomach upset. But with the captain making an announcement of his return, the team is bound to find back the inspiration. Entertaining the crowd with his classy strokes, the Aussie is bound to create that pressure on the Gujarat bowling attack as they charge through to get him dismissed.
Imran Tahir- The South African leggie has been phenomenal this season getting those wickets each time he comes into the attack. And those googlies, well it indeed has been his lethal weapon, with all his six wickets coming just off it.
The Gujarat Lions
Ravindra Jadeja- After a splendid home season, grasping onto the no.1 Test bowler spot and rising up the ladder on the all-rounders’ list, the 28-year-old Saurashtrian has definitely earned the title of the most feared spinner. And with his return from injury, skipper Suresh Raina is confident enough to produce a harder fight and grab the team's first victory this season. Well, as for this match, fans would love to see another version of Smith battling Jadeja’s killer turns.
Suresh Raina- When it comes to T20s, it is definitely his arena. His consistency with the bat, maintaining a good average strike rate and ability to bat well under pressure does indeed make him a feared batsman when at crease. Adding to his talent, he is also spot-on with his reflexes when it comes to fielding.
From Zee News
Live Score Card
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions
April 16 16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune
April 16 20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab
April 15 20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
IPL 2017 Points Table
-
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Beautiful Disha Patani rocks in Indore opening ceremony – PHOTOS & VIDEOS
-
Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
-
IPL 2017: Kriti Sanon gives Disha Patani a run for her money with brilliant performance in Bengaluru opening ceremony — PHOTOS & VIDEO
-
IPL 2017, Match 1: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore — As it happened...
-
IPL 10: Did Sakshi Dhoni post a selfie with CSK helmet to avenge MS Dhoni's insult by RPS owner's brother?
-
Gautam Gambhir's nod to dance for a sponsor might make his wife Natasha kill him
-
Captain Zaheer Khan says Delhi Daredevils did the basics right against Kings XI Punjab
-
IPL 2017: We just did basics right, says Zaheer Khan
-
IPL 2017, Match 15: Clinical Delhi Daredevils humble Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
-
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
-
IPL 2017: Sheer hard work keeps me going, claims veteran Ashish Nehra
-
IPL 2017: Classic Yuvraj Singh show enthralls packed Eden Gardens — VIDEOS
-
IPL 2017: India discard Robin Uthappa sets up KKR's win with brilliant half-century — WATCH
ORANGE CAP
|1
|
Gautam Gambhir
KKR
|
182Runs