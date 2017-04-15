IPL 2017, Match 15: Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab – As it happened

SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE || MATCH REPORT

CATCH OF THE MATCH- Wriddhiman Saha

MAXIMUM SIXES- Axar Patel

STYLISH PLAYER- Sam Billings

MAN OF THE MATCH- Corey Anderson (39 from 22 deliveries)

Summary- The Northern Derby finished off in style as the bowling powerhouse Delhi Daredevils once again rejoiced to victory as they humiliated the Kings of Punjab to a 51 runs victory at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, New Delhi.

Winning the toss, Zaheer Khan opted to bat first. The pitch was dry and runs would come up quickly and it indeed looked so. The two openers Sam Billings and Sanju Samson powered the Delhi side to a 49 run stand in the powerplay over.

But it was the centurion who got off the pitch early, making way for Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer, who couldn't contribute much but depart fast. However, for the Englishman, he continued his affair with the boundary to rack up his first IPL fifty this season, second overall.

With Sam's dismissal, Pant and Morris couldn't much display their brilliance with the bat. They walked back to the pavilion with minimal to contribute and ultimately it was Corey Anderson and Pat Cummins with some of their outrageous boundaries.

From the bowling unit of Punjab, none could produce a stunner as the last two loose overs put the Delhi well past 180 to cease at 188.

Punjab all anxious yet hoping to get that target stepped onto the field. But the much-feared bowling attack of Delhi finally did the magic as wickets started falling right from the first over. Not even the dangerous Maxwell could save their ship from drowning he could only sit and gaze as one by one the batsmen started falling apart.

Miller along with Axar had the opportunity to keep hope alive, but the tight bowling from The Delhi side continued to pressurise the Kings as they succumbed to the final over with the home team winning by 51 runs.

The win put Delhi to the third position with an amazing net run rate of 2.22, while for Kings XI Punjab, they are at fifth position although with same points, but Delhi with a match still in hand.

Delhi Daredevils win by 51 runs

Kings XI Punjab Innings; Target 189

Over 20 | Score 137/9 | Sandeep 2 (2) ;

Morris up with the last over and yorker to dismiss Cariappa. Delhi indeed is picking up strong a dangerous bowling unit.

KC Cariappa b Morris 1 (2b)

Sandeep Sharma is the new man in. Axar Patel departs off the last delivery and Morris finishes off in style.

AR Patel b Morris 44 (29b)

Over 19 | Score 134/6 | Cariappa 1 (1) ; Axar 43 (26)

Pat Cummins for the penultimate over. Three off the firts four deliveries and then with a full length delivery, edging off inside the pad clicks off the bails. Mohit departs.

MM Sharma b Cummins 13 (14b)

Over 18 | Score 130/6 | Mohit 12 (11) ; Axar 41 (24)

18 more deliveries to go as Chris Morris is the man to bowl the third last over. 41 needed off 14 deliveries and its complete no hope for the Kings. They faltered right from the end and have continued.

Over 17 | Score 124/6 | Mohit 9 (8) ; Axar 38 (21)

Zaheer back in now. He is hammering with those yorker deliveries. Amazing to see that he still gan deliver it with such ease even at this age when its been quite some years off from international action. But Axar, off the final delivery smashes the skipper for a maximum. Straight six up to the second tier.

Over 15 | Score 103/6 | Mohit 6 (3) ; Axar 20 (14)

And it is the skipper who back into the attack. Second delivery, shorter to the off side and Axar jumps to slice it over backward point for a boundary. And a boundary to finsish the over. Mohit this time, slicing the outside off delivery past thir man.

Over 14 | Score 90/6 | Mohit 1 (1) ; Axar 12 (10)

Anderson returning for his second over for the day. Fourth delivery, good pace and full length and Miller steps out to fend it away but it strikes the lower pad and Umpite immediately raises his finger. Miller dismissed as Kings look in complete disarray.

DA Miller lbw b Anderson 24 (28b)

Good over- five runs and one big wicket.

Over 13 | Score 85/5 | Miller 23 (26) ; Axar 9 (7)

Mishra back in for his third over. Dangerously turning the ball. Just four off the over.

Over 11 | Score 72/5 | Miller 13 (19) ; Axar 6 (2)

Amit Mishra back into the attack now. Maxwell makes his way in to walk out off the first delivery he faces. Dismal from the skipper as Virendra Sehwag looks disappointed.

GJ Maxwell c Billings b Mishra 0 (2b)

Axar Patel comes in. Good batsman indeed, especially against the spinners. And talking about power, here is Axar with a maximum. That was completely disappeared into the crowd.

Over 10 | Score 64/4 | Miller 11 (17) ;

Pat Cummins comes into the attack now, for his third over for the day. Second delivery, picks up the length, off-cutter and Morgan off the backfoot drives it down extra cover for a boundary. And yet another, but from Morgan this time. Similar shot, down deep midwicket now. And its the end for Morgan. Tries to cut it this time, but Nair there at backward point to take it. Big wicket there as Kings continue to falter at away ground.

EJG Morgan c Nair b Cummins 22 (20b)

Over 9 | Score 53/3 | Miller 9 (15) ; Morgan 13 (16)

Run rate just above 6.5 now with the asking rate nearing 12. and it is the experienced Amit Mishra into the attack. Three off the first three deliveries. Turning it visciously, googly that was for the fourth delivery as Miller looks puzzled comprehending the turn. Just four off the over. Strategic time-out now.

Over 8 | Score 49/3 | Miller 6 (11) ; Morgan 12 (14)

And it is Cummins back in for his second over. Miller at strike now, the paced delivery swings past the bat. Second ball, good length ball near the leg side as Miller tucks it to the square region off the hip and tumbles before taking the run. Completes it finally.

One cant surely get hold of his pace, it seems. Hitting 150kmph already! Dot ball to finsih the over as just two runs comes of it.

Over 7 | Score 47/3 | Miller 6 (7) ; Morgan 11 (12)

Morris returns for his second over. He has been dangerous with his varying pace and length. Sometimes short, sometimes yorker. Good tidy over- seven off it.

Over 6 | Score 40/3 | Miller 2 (3) ; Morgan 9 (10)

Pat Cummins now introduced into the attack, but has been drived away to boundary down midwicket off the very first delivery. Punjab need something special out tonight to bounce back to the game, and one can expect it from these two left-handers at crease.

Over 5 | Score 33/3 | Miller 1 (1) ; Morgan 3 (6)

Chris Morris comes into the attack to get another important wicket of Hashim Amla. Full toss and Amla flicks it to deep square leg as Sam Billings there to take it comfortable.

HM Amla c Billings b Morris 19 (12b)

David Miller is the new batsman at the crease.

Over 4 || Score 26/2 - Hashim Amla 15(10b); Eoin Morgan 1 (3b)

Shahbaz Nadeem returned to remove Wriddhiman Saha. The wicket-keeper batsman started with a four, through backward point, the ended up losing his wicket. Caught by Zaheer Khan at extra-cover.

Hashim Amla, however, ended with a four, to make it a nine-run over.

Over 3 || Score 17/1 - Hashim Amla 11(9b); Wriddhiman Saha 3(3b)

Then, Hashim Amla started opening up. He hit Zaheer Khan for two fours, making it a 11-run over. First four came off the second ball, through midwicket, and the second one, off the last over, over mid-off.

Over 2 || Score 6/1 - Hashim Amla 2(5b); Wriddhiman Saha 1(1b)

Shahbaz Nadeem produced a brilliant first over to give Delhi the wicket of Manan Vohra. Trapped in front.

WICKET: Manan Vohra lbw b Shahbaz Nadeem 3 (6b)

That happened off the fourth ball, and he leaked only four runs.

Wriddhiman Saha is the new man for the visitors.

Over 1 || Score 2/0 - Manan Vohra 1(4b); Hashim Amla 1(2b)

Zaheer Khan started the proceedings in the second half with his left-arm seamers. Brilliant from the Delhi captain. Only two runs – all singles.

Manan Vohra took first singles off the second ball, then Hashim Amla got his run off the fourth.

KXIP need 189 runs to win off 120 deliveries.

DELHI DAREDEVILS INNINGS

Over 20 | Score 188/6 | Anderson 39 (22) ; Cummins 12 (6)

Last six balls to go and Sandeep Sharma to finish off the day.Yorker ball, wide off the off stump as tall Cummins stretches to cut it past third man. And then again. Short and he slaps it down midwicket. Nine already off the four deliveries. Fifth ball, volleyed the yorker past the bowler, down the line for a boundary. Anderson this time. Last ball now, and it is a six. Expensive last two overs indeed as DD put it well past 180.

Over 19 | Score 169/6 | Anderson 29 (20) ; Cummins 3 (2)

12 more deliveries to go and Axar is bowler to come into the attack. The hope of 180 is surely dismantled as they might look for a close 170 now. But Anderson keeps hope alive which the 74m distant six. And then again. Two back-to-back maximum from the Kiwi international.

Over 18 | Score 153/6 | Anderson 14 (15) ; Cummins 2 (1)

18 deliveries to as Sandeep Sharma starts off. Full toss, wider and Anderson cuts it over cover for as the ball danced away to the boundary. They need more of those shots to put the total past 180+. But Sandeep gets an important wicket of Chris Morris. Bak of the length and Morris looks for a boundary down midwicket, but Mohit there in the deep to take the catch. Morris disappointed too as Delhin lose hope of a big total already.

CH Morris c Sharma b Sandeep Sharma 16 (8b)

Over 17 | Score 144/5 | Anderson 8 (12) ; Morris 15 (6)

So it is Mohit Sharma up for his final over. Third ball and it is signalled as NO. Free-hit now and Morris is the man on strike and....huge, huge six. Dismissed it completely into the crowd. He actually hit that off a slower delivery wide off the off stump. 13 off the over.

Over 16 | Score 131/5 | Anderson 7 (9) ; Morris 5 (2)

Varun Aaron returns for his final to get another wicket in the very first ball. Pant is the man this time. Short delivery as he notches it up to the mid-off region and Morgan there to take it. Came off the middle of the bat. Was looking strong, shifting gears, but fell too early.

RR Pant c Morgan b Aaron 15 (9b)

And now it is Chris Morris at the crease. And what a way to start off.Uses the pace and directs it down the point, between the fielder. He is the same man who had struck 38 off just 9 balls in the last game with a record-breaking SR off 422.22.

Final delivery and Anderson sends down a bullet over the bowler for a boundary.

Over 15 | Score 120/4 | Anderson 3 (6) ; Pant 15 (8)

It is time that the duo notch up a series of boundaries to pull off a big score. The pitch is dry and a shorter boundary too, wont be difficult indeed, given there are two hard-hitting batsman at crease.

And Pant finds the boundary on two consecutive boundaries. One to the off side of a timely cut down point and the other to the midwicket region which Morgan fails to save it. 10 off the over.

Over 14 | Score 110/4 | Anderson 2 (4) ; Pant 6 (4)

Skipper Maxwell taking things in his hand now as he comes up to bowl now. But for Pant, he punches it over long-off fielder to get a boundary off the second delivery. Single to finish it off.

Over 13 | Score 103/4 | Anderson 0 (0) ; Pant 1 (1)

Reliable Pant is the new man in as Axar Patel continues to spin. And so does Billings with his affair with the boundary today. Inside out delivery as he strikes it down cover for a four. But now its time for a sad news for the Delhi fans as Billings departs off a catch by Miller at long-on.

SW Billings c Miller b Patel 55 (40b)

Over 12 | Score 97/3 | Billings 50 (36) ; Pant 0 (0)

Mohit Sharma into the attack now for his third over. And Billings continues his dominnace down leg side scoring yet another boundary and marching on to his first fifty this season. Iyer is now looking for just singles to put Sam on strike, given he is well into the game. But he departs early playing the wrong shot. Mohit, near the leg as he slices it up in the air and Morgan again the man to take it.

SS Iyer c Morgan b Sharma 22 (17b)

Billings takes a single in the last delivery get his first fifty this season.

Over 11 | Score 90/2 | Billings 44 (33) ; Iyer 21 (14)

Axar Patel returns now. Had been good with his first over today. Four singles off the first four deliveries. Seven off the over.

Over 10 | Score 83/2 | Billings 42 (31) ; Iyer 17 (10)

Aaron back for his third over for the day. Looking for the leg-cutter as Iyer finely tucks it past the keeper for a boundary. And Iyer gets anothre one this time down square-leg. Delhi is on song with run rate chipping over eight already. 12 off the over.

Over 9 | Score 71/2 | Billings 40 (28) ; Iyer 6 (6)

Cariappa returns. And Iyer gets his first boundary this season. Placed well wide and he drives it down cover. To get it. Rather tidy over- seven from it.

Over 8 | Score 64/2 | Billings 39 (28) ; Iyer 1 (2)

Varun Aaron back in now. Third delivery, shorter to the leg side and Karun Nair going for the pull as the ball nicks the edge to fly past behind and Saha there to take it once again splendidly.

KK Nair c Saha b Aaron 0 (3b)

Shreyas Iyer is the new man. Returns after his illness to play the first match this season.

Fifth delivery, Billings moves away before the ball is thrwon and Varun places it the off side. Stretches to edge it past the keeper. Cheeky, but gets the boundary.

Over 7 | Score 55/1 | Billings 34 (25) ; Nair 0 (0)

And it is the new bowler, Cariappa into the attack now. Leg-spinner. First ball, Billings pushes it to point and takes a single as fifty comes up for the Daredevils. And the first free-hit of the match. Billings at strike- gets a two. Fourth delivery, spins right and Samson...leading edge flies to mid-off and Eoin Morgan this time making no mistake. Takes the catch as Samson departs for 19.

SV Samson c Morgan b Cariappa 19 (18b)

Over 6 | Score 49/0 | Billings 30 (21) ; Samson 18 (15)

Mohit Sharma back into the attack now. Last over of powerplay and the Daredevils have strated really strong and aggressive. Pitch on the other hand is looking really dry, making it good for batting. So prepare for a big score. But indeed, Maxwell said "We will field it", in the pre-match discussion.

Glorious shot to finish off the over. Picks up the short ball and ramps it over the long-on region for a six. Flatter one though but incredible to watch. Strategic time-out now.

Over 5 | Score 41/0 | Billings 29 (20) ; Samson 11 (10)

And now its Varun Aaron into the attack. Near the leg and Billings strikes the fifth boundary of the game. Aggressive batting from the Englishman. And yet again. This time more to the on side. He just cant stop it seems. Third boundary of the over as he muscled the le side seaming ball to the fine-leg region.

Over 4 | Score 27/0 | Billings 17 (15) ; Samson 10 (8)

Axar Patel into the attack now. Has been really economical in the three matches he has played till now. Four easy singles off the first four deliveries. Just five off the over.

Over 3 | Score 22/0 | Billings 13 (12) ; Samson 8 (6)

Sandeep back into the attack now. Three dot balls off the first three deliveries. And a deadly yorker to follow. Billings fends it to the mid-on region and Amla there to field it. Then comes up a glamorous sweep down square-leg side. Beauty from Billings.

Over 2 | Score 17/0 | Billings 9 (6) ; Samson 8 (6)

Mohit Sharma now into the attack. Sam Billings on strike for the first time for this evening. Off the mark with a single down to mid-on off the third delivery.

Fourth one- too short and wide giving Billings ample space to muscle it over the mid-on region to score a boundary off his backfoot. And yet again from the Englishman. This time past the mid-on region.

Over 1 | Score 8/0 | Billings 0 (0) ; Samson 8 (6)

And the Northern Derby is underway at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. Winning the toss the Daredevils are out to bat first. News from the dressing room, Eoin Morgan has been included onj the Punjab team sheet, probably to give more depth to their batting line-up. As for the home team, Shreyas Iyer returns after illness.

The openers are ready as the crowd is already roaring loud. Umpires are walking too, to the centre.

DD starting off with centurion Samson and Sam Billings, while the Kings are opening up their attack with Sandeep Sharma, as usual.

Off the third delivery, Samson tucks away the leg side seaming ball down to fine leg to start off with the first boundary of the match. And then off the last delivery, outside off and Samson strikes a perfect drive down cover for another four.

Here are the playing XIs:

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Karun Nair, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan (C)

Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell (C), David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, KC Cariappa

TOSS: Delhi captain Zaheer Khan won the toss, and will bat first.

New Delhi: Finally, the world's greatest cricket carnival arrived in the national capital of world first cricket nation. The 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have the first so-called 'northern derby' when Delhi Daredevils hosts Kings XI Punjab. Interestingly for everyone, there will be also an opening ceremony — the eighth and final one of the season.

About the match, there is no clear favourite between the two sides. Both the sides have played some fantastic cricket. The hosts lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a tight match, but returned strongly to thumped Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

The highlight of the match was Sanju Samson's brilliant hundred, which was also the first of the season. In fact, the lower order blitz from Chris Morris was something to watch, over and over again. Then, there was skipper Zaheer Khan doing his bit with the ball. All in all, a perfect performance.

Their rivals today from Punjab also managed to impress one and all with some great outings. They started the season with two back-to-back wins against RPS and RCB, with skipper Glenn Maxwell producing the goods with the bat.

He even got the supporting act from David Miller, and up front, there was Hashim Amla making sure that they got good starts. Both the wins came at home, then, in their first away game, at the Eden Gardens, the Kings received a rude wake up call when the Kolkata Knight Riders beat them.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Possible playing XIs:

Delhi Daredevils: Aditya Tare, Sam Billings, Karun Nair, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan (C)

Kings XI Punjab: Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Glenn Maxwell (C), David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Aaron, Ishant Sharma

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: April 15 (Saturday) at 20:00 IST

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

TV Listing: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD and SET MAX

Online Streaming: Sony LIV, Hotstar