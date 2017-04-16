IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
It happened off the last ball of the over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhoni came down the pitch, and lofted the ball with such brute force that it remained hit.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday showed his brute power by hitting, possibly, the biggest six of the 2017 Indian Premier League season at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The 35-year-old was under pressure after a string of poor performances. But the sight of former India captain middling his shots will please his fans. And the best part came in the 14th over of the Rising Pune Supergiant innings, when Dhoni pocketed the ball at the stadium roof.
Here's the video:
Another link to that monster six is HERE.
The play resumed with a new ball, even as a stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore players looked in utter disbelief.
Dhoni went to make 28 off 25 balls, with the help of three fours and that six. It's highest best knock of the season. He had scores of 12 not out, 5 and 11 in the previous three matches.
-
