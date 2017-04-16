close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH

It happened off the last ball of the over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhoni came down the pitch, and lofted the ball with such brute force that it remained hit.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 22:56
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season&#039;s biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday showed his brute power by hitting, possibly, the biggest six of the 2017 Indian Premier League season at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The 35-year-old was under pressure after a string of poor performances. But the sight of former India captain middling his shots will please his fans. And the best part came in the 14th over of the Rising Pune Supergiant innings, when Dhoni pocketed the ball at the stadium roof.

Here's the video:

Another link to that monster six is HERE.

It happened off the last ball of the over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhoni came down the pitch, and lofted the ball with such brute force that it remained hit.

The play resumed with a new ball, even as a stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore players looked in utter disbelief.

Dhoni went to make 28 off 25 balls, with the help of three fours and that six. It's highest best knock of the season. He had scores of 12 not out, 5 and 11 in the previous three matches.

TAGS

Dhoni videoIPL videoMahendra Singh Dhonibiggest sixIndian Premier LeagueChinnaswamy StadiumRising Pune SupergiantYuzvendra ChahalRoyal Challengers Bangalorecricket news

From Zee News

Sensational Celeb Images

IPL 2017: Eight skippers pose for selfies ahead of tenth edi...

India's longest road tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB&#039;s performance, says they don&#039;t deserve to win
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Skipper Virat Kohli lambasts RCB's performan...

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth successive loss
Football

I-League: East Bengal drop out of title race with fourth su...

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs consistency: Pullela Gopichand
BadmintonOther Sports

Singapore Open champ Sai Praneeth has quality but he needs...

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morgan will be fit for second leg against Atletico Madrid
Football

Champions League: Craig Shakespeare hopes skipper Wes Morga...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hamilton pays penalty
Other Sports

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel triumphs as Lewis Hami...

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United stun leaders Chelsea at home
Football

Premier league: Jose Mourinho revels as Manchester United s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

MI 177/4 (19.3 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
GL 176/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/9 (20.0 ov)
Rising Pune Supergiant beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 27 runs
RPS 161/8 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils
Kolkata Knight Riders
April 17, 2017 16:00 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
April 17, 2017 20:00 IST

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 17  16:00 IST
Feroz Shah Kotla

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 17  20:00 IST
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant won by 27 runs

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Lions by 6 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
MI 5 4 1 8
KKR 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RPS 5 2 3 4
GL 4 1 3 2
RCB 5 1 4 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Nitish Rana
MI
193
Runs
2 Gautam Gambhir
KKR | 182 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 180 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Imran Tahir
RPS | 8 Wickets
3 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets