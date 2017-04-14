close
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH

De Villiers scored only 19 runs, off 21 balls, as RCB post a below par total 142 at the so-called batting paradise.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:08
IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma took a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss dangerous AB de Villiers in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday.

With RCB captain Virat Kohli going strong at one end, the visitors at Bangulur's Chinnaswamy Stadium needed quick wickets to halt the home team's charge. And de Villiers was probably the biggest threat they have. Known as the Mr.360 in cricket for veritable stroke making prowess, the South African batsman can destroy any attack in the world.

But today, he was undone by a brilliant catch by Rohit Sharma.

It happened in the 17th over of the RCB innings, with Krunal Pandya bowling. De Villiers tried to go over cover, but Rohit was manning the area. And he took a giant leap, and stretched out his left to complete the catch mid-air.

Here's the VIDEO:

De Villiers scored only 19 runs, off 21 balls, as RCB post a below par total 142 at the so-called batting paradise.

