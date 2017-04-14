IPL 2017, Match 12: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians — As it happened...

New Delhi: Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the highly anticipated encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CATCH OF THE MATCH- Rohit Sharma

MAXIMUM SIXES- Kieron Pollard (five sixes)

STYLISH PLAYER- Samuel Badree

MAN OF THE MATCH- Kieron Pollard

Summary- What an excellent turn of events as Mumbai Indians pull themselves out from the jaws of defeat yet again to pull off a thriller in the dying moments of the match and register a four wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. The win also completes their hat-trick after they suffered a thumping loss in their opener.

Royal Challengers, who this time stepped on to the field with a full team marking a return of the skipper Virat Kohli, started on an astounding note. The openers- Gayle and Kohli took the opening stand to 60 runs after which the Jamaican departed making way for Mr 360 AB de Villiers to the pitch. Along with the skipper the duo picked up the total before being dismissed by Mitch McClenaghan. Soon wickets started falling cheaply at their home ground as RCB ceased to mere 142.

MI brewing with confidence stepped on to the field to notch up that paltry total, but debutant Samule Badree crashed their hopes scalping a scintillating hat-trick. The score stood 7/4 when Pollard walked in and slowly silently guided the team to that total utilising his experience. With Krunal by his side things slowly looked brighter for the away team as Hardik came in the dying moments to finish off in style.

MI win by 4 wickets.

Over 18.3 | Score 145/6 | Hardik 3 (2) ; Krunal 37 (30)

Match has turned to an interesting note now. It is anybody's game now. Tymal Mills opens up the attack and Krunal ramps it over to deep midwicket to get a four. 5 off 10 deliveries required now. Mills bowls a wide now to reduce the gap to 4 runs. And its Hardik yet again finishing off in style with a six.

Over 18 | Score 133/6 | Hardik 3 (1) ; Krunal 32 (27)

Chahal up for his third over now. Pollard once again batters him for a six. Down the wicket, well over the bowler for a gigantic six. And he goes for yet another...looking huge, huge and AB is there to take it. Important, important wicket for the RCB.

KA Pollard c de Villiers b Chahal 70 (47b)

Hardik Pandya is the new batsman. Cheeky leg bye and Krunal takes three runs off the next delivery. Hardik at strike now. Slip in place for him. Three for him too. Clever running between the wickets.

Over 17 | Score 120/5 | Pollard 64 (44) ; Krunal 31 (26)

Aravind returns now. 30 needed off 22 deliveries now. Not impossible at all for the Mumbai side as boundaries are coming up at regular intervals. Both are brewing with confidence while Virat is looking anxious now. He wants two more wickets to bring two new batsman at crease before they head to the last two overs.

Over 16 | Score 110/5 | Pollard 61 (42) ; Krunal 24 (22)

Negi comes back into the attack. Both are looking for the big hit in this over. Only six off the five deliveries bowled. Wide ball now. Downtown and six. Flatter one, but The West Indian gets his half-century. And another...humongous. Absolute stunner. Pollard yet again. 19 off the over.

Over 15 | Score 91/5 | Pollard 46 (38) ; Krunal 23 (20)

Tymal Mills into the attack. Starts off with his viscious slow delivery. Krunal puzzled. Krunal, off the middle off the bat, rockets down a boundary past cover. Four to end the over. Pollard tucks it past square-leg to get that four. 52 more to go off 30 deliveries.

Over 14 | Score 80/5 | Pollard 41 (36) ; Krunal 18 (16)

Pawan Negi introduced into the attack. Excellent delivery to start off his trouble against Pollard. The batsmen are till now rotating strikes, with ocassional boundaries. Krunal slogging the outside off delivery over the long on, but too short and lucky, landing in the no man's area, gets a single. Pollard gets a six almost off the edge of the bat, over deep extra cover off the last ball.

Over 13 | Score 70/5 | Pollard 33 (32) ; Krunal 16 (14)

Aravind back into the attack now. 74 more runs to go off 44 deliveries. Its time that the duo open up their bat and rack up some shots to increase the run rate which is well below six till now.

Over 12 | Score 65/5 | Pollard 29 (27) ; Krunal 15 (13)

Stuart Binny now back into the attack now. Flatter delivery and Pollard smashes it down midwicket for a four. 11 runs off the over.

Over 11 | Score 54/5 | Pollard 23 (24) ; Krunal 11 (10)

Tymal Mills back into the attack. Clever mastery of that stroke off the first delivery. Yorker, near the off stump as Pollard squeezez it cheekely betweem the slip and keeper for a boundary. Fourth delivery, to Krunal, slower delivery, travels below the bat as Krunal goes for the hard pull shot.

Over 10 | Score 48/5 | Pollard 18 (20) ; Krunal 10 (8)

Chahal to continue with the attack. Pollard at strike now. Chips it to square leg and takes a single. Sweeps the off side turning ball to the backward square leg and Krunal takes a two off the third delivery. Four already off the five deliveries now. Outside off, well wide Krunal goes for a straight slog over the bowler for a six.

Over 9 | Score 37/5 | Pollard 16 (18) ; Krunal 1 (4)

Aravind continues as misrery for the Mumbai also continues. Rather more damaging now. Krunal Pandya is the new batsman at crease. Has the ability to bring up that score, but they look to anxious already. Five down now as their hopes already in complete dismay. RCB indeed dictating the game now. Four off the oevr. Strategic time-out.

Over 8 | Score 33/5 | Pollard 13 (15) ;

Samuel Badree returns to finish off with his quota for the day. Finally a single in the fourth delivery from Rana as he pushes it down to square leg. Last delivery, outside the off stump, flat one and Rana cuts it hard to point and Aravind there to take it.4/9 in four overs. What a way to mark a debut. Magical!

N Rana c Aravind b Badree 11 (16b)

Over 7 | Score 31/4 | Pollard 13 (15) ; Rana 10 (11)

And now there star spinner Chahal introduced and he is welcomed with a maximum. Pollard waited for the shot and off the middle of the bat gets that six gown the line. Qucker through the air now, after that six.

Over 6 | Score 21/4 | Pollard 5 (12) ; Rana 8 (7)

Funny how all of a sudden 142 seems defendable for RCB. Courtesey the debutant Samuel Badree. And he returns back into the attack for the final over in the powerplay. Bowling to this country-mate Pollard. Single off the third delivery, down to midwicket.

Over 5 | Score 18/4 | Pollard 3 (8) ; Rana 7 (6)

T20 specialist Tymal Mills introduced now. The duo now would be taking things slow now. Try to settle down and then pick up the pace. Especially after that early jolt they have incurred. Rana finally gets a boundary. Tucks away the flat delivery to fine leg and the first four for Mumbai. This is how that have to get it done.

Over 4 | Score 10/4 | Pollard 1 (6) ; Rana 1 (2)

One over and the entire momentum shifts to the RCB side. An only so it now looks that its only time that Mumbai would succumb to their attack. Aravind now into the attack. Two new batsman- Pollard and Rana is at the crease now and they indeed have to pull off a miracle to bring their team back to life.

Over 3 | Score 8/4 | Pollard 0 (1) ; Rana 0 (0)

Skipper Rohit Sharma is the new batsman. Badree returns to attack. And now another dismissal. The opener returns to the pavilion. Plays the drive, but Gayle again the man to take it, this time at cover. Mumbai is complete dismay now.

PA Patel c Gayle b Badree 3 (8b)

MJ McClenaghan c Mandeep Singh b Badree 0 (1b)

RG Sharma b Badree 0 (2b)

Debutant Badree takes a sensational hat-trick as Mumbai Indians shaken to the core. What a start to their innings.

Over 2 | Score 7/1 | Parthiv 3 (6) ; Rohit 0 (1)

Stuart Binny has now been introduced into the attack. Not a very big total in a ground like Chinnaswamy. So MI have a little less work to do. Comparitively easier task in front of them. RCB on the other hand have a lot to do as Mumbai too have a good batting line-up to come. And off the fifth delivery, Buttler is the man to be dismissed. Rathet soft dismissal. Clips off from the toe near the midwicket region as Gayle stands there to take it. Early blow for the away team.

JC Buttler c Gayle b Binny 2 (5b )

Over 1 | Score 4/0 | Parthiv 1 (3) ; Buttler 1 (3)

Samuel Badree opens up the attack for RCB. The debutant. Three runs off the first five deliveries. Excellent to start with

MI need 143 runs to win from 120 deliveries.

Over 20 | Score 142/5 | Negi 13 (13) ; Binny 6 (4)

Last six deliveries to go now. Bumrah into the attack now. Another comedy of errors! Strike to midwicket and they get three runs off it. Over throw by the keeper himself trying to do a Dhoni-style throw, but in vain gives away an added single.

Seven already off three deliveries. Three more to add on as RCB cease well below 150.

Over 19 | Score 132/5 | Negi 8 (10) ; Binny 1 (1)

McClenaghan into the attack to the new batsman Mandeep Singh. Cross seam, inside edge and rips off the stump. Golden duck.

Mandeep Singh b McClenaghan 0 (1b)

What a wonderful turn of game! RCB started on a strong note and yet good bowling and spot-on fielding pu the Mumbai side back on track.

Over 18 | Score 127/4 | Negi 4 (5) ;

Bumrah into the attack now. Five off the four deliveries now. Single again by Negi, down the wicket. And now a no ball from Bumrah. The ball was definitely too high and RCB gets a free hit. Jadhav at strike. Yorker from Bumrah, Negi defends it, while Jadhav was half way down for a run. Bumrah takes the ball and throws it down to the runners end and out. Dismal! Absolutely poor from RCB as MI rejoice once again.

KM Jadhav run out 9 (8b)

Over 17 | Score 119/3 | Negi 3 (2) ; Jadhav 3 (3)

Krunal Pandya into his last over. Has been good today. Just gave away 17 runs in three overs plus a wicket. And here comes another...wicket. Turns it to middle stump and AB makes room to slice it to point, in the air and Rohit Sharma jumps to take a one-hand catch. Sensational from the skipper.

AB de Villiers c Sharma b KH Pandya 19 (21b)

Pawan Negi is the new batsman in. Excellent spell- four runs off the over and that big wicket.

Over 16 | Score 114/2 | AB de 19 (20) ; Jadhav 2 (2)

McClenaghan makes a return. Two dot balls to start off with as Kohli seems rather anxious as he knows that they have to ramp up a huge total today. And he departs. Shock to the home fans as skipper Virat Kohli leaves the field after a splendid start to this season. Back of the length, slightly flatter as Kohli strikes it hard to the cover region and Buttler there to take it.

V Kohli c Buttler b McClenaghan 62 (47b)

Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman now. But danger still looms over the MI team as AB is still at crease.

Over 15 | Score 110/1 | AB de 18 (18) ; Kohli 61 (44)

Fireworks continue at Chinnaswamy stadiuma s the duo set up a carnival of boundaries despite tight fielding and splendid bowling attack.

Over 14 | Score 104/1 | AB de 17 (17) ; Kohli 57 (40)

Bumrah comes back into the attack. Kohli on strike, half volley to the long-on fielder and the skipper takes a single. AB on strike now and you know what to expect off him. Picked up the sloer delivery and powered it over midwicklet to second tier. That was absolutely huge.

Fifth delivery, lower full toss and Virat ramps it over mid-off for a six and he gets his first fifty this season on his first match. And another four to finish off the over.

Over 13 | Score 85/1 | AB de 9 (14) ; Kohli 46 (37)

Krunal Pandya continues. Second ball, turns and presses it to the leg side as AB makes ample room to slog it over the mid wicket region. But it is only too high, not coevring that distance and Buttler there and...misses it. Huge opportunity dismissed. And The South Adfrican continues with his dominace with a cheekt four behind the keeper with an inside edge touch.

Over 12 | Score 76/1 | AB de 7 (10) ; Kohli 43 (35)

Hardik Pandya now back into the attack. Two singles off the first two deliveries. Third delivery, good delivery. Mixing up his length indeed, not being predictable with his usual slower flatter deliveries. Boundaries havent' come in the last 10 deliveries from RCB -hust 9 runs off it. Single again to finish the over.

Over 11 | Score 71/1 | AB de 4 (6) ; Kohli 41 (33)

Krunal Pandya into the attack. Freakish leg side spin to start off with. The Pandya brothers have indeed been phenomenal in the last couple of matches. Three off the five deliveries now. Qucik two to finish off the over.

Over 10 | Score 66/1 | AB de 2 (2) ; Kohli 38 (31)

Hardik Pandya now comes into the attack now. Pushes the leg side delivery down point, making some room for himself to get a single. Gayle on strike now. Short ball, Gayle looking for a pull shot, but it nicks the edge of the bat and Parthiv there to take it behind. What a time to get that wicket. MI gets that imnportant wicket of Chris Gayle.

CH Gayle c Patel b HH Pandya 22 (27b)

But here comes yet another danger for Mumbai as AB de Villiers steps in. Gets off the mark with a single.

Over 9 | Score 62/0 | Gayle 22 (26) ; Kohli 36 (28)

Bhajii returns for his final over. Outside off, doesnt turn and Virat crackles it down cover off his backfoot for a boundary. Four singles to follow. Single again to finish off the over. Time for strategic time-out.

Over 8 | Score 53/0 | Gayle 20 (24) ; Kohli 29 (23)

Jasprit Bumrah introduced into the attack. Virat finally gets a single in the third delivery slicing it down to third man. MI is not seeping through loose runs though, tighter fileding and an excellent over too from Bumrah.

Over 7 | Score 50/0 | Gayle 19 (22) ; Kohli 27 (19)

Bhajji to continue. Virat on strike, single down long-on. Lucky this time for Gayle. Tries to spin the ball, mixes the length and Gayle going for a sweep, but ball kissing his pad past the keeper for a bye. And now Gayle, humongous hit downtown and the Jamaican gets his six. Fifty comes up for the duo.

Over 6 | Score 41/0 | Gayle 13 (18) ; Kohli 26 (18)

McCleneghan coming around thw wicket to Virat Kohli. Third man and square leg brought in position now. Drives a single down to mid-off to get a single. Gayle too gets a single, pushing it down square leg.

Time for Gayle to shine now. Outside off and Gayle cuts it away hard down cover for a boundary. "Jamaican Punch", says the giant screen.

Over 5 | Score 34/0 | Gayle 8 (14) ; Kohli 24 (14)

Bhajji back into the attack. RCB are on a rollicking start already with Kohli looking to have found back his form. Gayle on strike now. Turns it to off and Gayle cuts it hard down point to get his first boundary in the match. Still a good over till now from the offies- five off five deliveries. Virat on strike now- just a single to finish it off.

Over 4 | Score 28/0 | Gayle 3 (9) ; Kohli 23 (13)

Change in bowling now as McClenaghan has been introduced. Kohli gets a single off the first ball as he fends it past square. Off the third delivery, Kohli punches it down midwicket, but fielder there in the deep to fence it at the last moment. Gets a two.

Fantastic fifth ball, seams cross the pitch as Virat swings his bat in vain.

Over 3 | Score 24/0 | Gayle 2 (8) ; Kohli 20 (10)

Southee back into the attack. And Kohli...thats a maximum to start with. Offside delivery and Kohli powers it down the line to get that six. That is what the crowd came here to see and the man is delivering. And then comes a four. Ramps the outside off delivery over deep midwicket to get that four. He is firing. And he continues. Smacks it down midwicket, wide of long on and gets a boundary. He is rejuvinated. 17 already off the five deliveries and all from one man, Virat Kohli.

Over 2 | Score 7/0 | Gayle 2 (7) ; Kohli 3 (5)

Harbhajan Singh comes into the attack from the pavilion end. Kohli gets a single down midwicket. Thats an excellent over from Bhajji. Gives away just that one run.

Over 1 | Score 6/0 | Gayle 2 (3) ; Kohli 2 (3)

An important match for both the sides. As the Bengaluru-based team will be hoping to get back to winning ways and now that they have their top three batsman on the team sheet, none can surely stop them. On the other hand , Mumbai Indians will be hoping to continue with their form. However, their star bowler Lasith Malinga will be missing out on today's important encounter.

But what makes this match special is of course the return of Virat Kohli, finally back to the 10th edition of IPL. What now lies ahead when he will combine with AB and Gayle is yet to unviel. Curious? Well, lets catch on the the match as the players are out on the field already.

The big man Chris Gayle is out there along with the skipper Virat Kohli at the crease. For the MI, Tim Southee will open the attack.

First ball, Gayle drifts it to the backward square leg side to take a single. Its Virat on strike. His ball this season. Ohh...short and wide. Finally gets off the mark with a single down backward sqaure leg.

Fourth ball to Kohli, short and wide off off stump and Kohli leaves it alone. Single to midwicket then. Fantastic delivery to end the over as it seamed past Gayle's bat.

15:50 IST: So here are the squads:-

RCB XI: V Kohli, C Gayle, AB de Villiers, K Jadhav, M Singh, S Binny, P Negi, T Mills, S Aravind, Y Chahal, S Badree

MI XI: N Rana, P Patel, J Buttler, K Pollard, RG Sharma, H Pandya, H Singh, K Pandya, J Bumrah, T Southee, M McClenaghan​

15:40 IST: Here's the full squad of both teams for the encounter:-

15:36 IST: For Mumbai Indians, Malinga is out, he's unwell and Southee replaces him.

15: 35 IST: Samuel Badree and Chris Gayle are back in the RCB squad. Are we going to see Gayle-Kohli opening for the hosts today?

15: 31 IST: Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl first.

15:30 IST: Going into he tie, MI have a 11-8 win-loss record against RCB.

15:20 IST: After being dropped in the previous encounter, will Chris Gayle make a comeback with Virat Kohli in charge?

Here's a look at the complete squads of both teams:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (WK), Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Adam Milne, Iqbal Abdulla, Samuel Badree, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Parthiv Patel (WK), Kieron Pollard, Tim Southee, Jos Buttler (WK), Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Karn Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Siddhesh Lad, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Gopal, Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Punia, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kulwant Khejroliya.

15:10 IST: Good news is that RCB skipper Virat Kohli will finally be able to feature in this IPL and he has looked good playing shots in nets early today.

The news couldn't have been better for hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore as skipper Virat Kohli is declared fit for his debut in the Indian Premier League 2017 season today, facing Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium.

MI presently sit 4th in the IPL standings, level on points with leaders Kolkata Knight Riders, only separated by net run rate. Whereas, RCB are sixth in the table, two points behind their opponents. Even a win today will not guarantee entry into top 4 considering their poor net run rate.

As far as RCB's line-up is concerned, Kohli said that Chri Gayle is a top contender to play all home matches, which might just be the case today. However, it still remains to be seen who will warm the bench in today's high-profile game.

Mumbai have looked good after beginning their season with a defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant before notching up two victories in thrilling fashion.

Nitish Rana, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have added much needed local explosive power and reliablity in the squad, but skipper Rohit Sharma is still to hit top form after long injury absence.

Here's everything you need to know about IPL Match 12:-

Today's likely XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aniket Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

When and where to watch the match:-

Date & Time: April 14 (Friday) at 16:00 IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

TV Listing: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD and SET MAX.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV, Hotstar

​The live updates of the match will be available on Zee News Blog right here...