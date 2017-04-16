IPL 2017, Match 17 : Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant — As it happened...

SCORECARD || FULL COVERAGE || MATCH REPORT

CATCH OF THE MATCH – Virat Kohli

MAXIMUM SIXES- AB de Villiers (two sixes)

STYLISH PLAYER- Manoj Tiwary

MAN OF THE MATCH- Ben Stokes

Summary- Two points on board for the away team as Pune register a nail-biting victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy stadium on April 16. Defending a total of mere 161 runs until the last over, the RPS side won by 27 runs.

The Pune-based team started off with a banf with the two openers Rahane and Tripathi pulled it hard in the powerplay over to provide intial momentum to the team. And soon both departed after that as Smith and Dhoni walked to the crease and carry on the form. They took the score far from which a total of 175-180 looked fair enough but a spendid bowling attack from the opposition killed their hopes.

First, Watson got rid off Dhoni and the Aravind came out of nowhere to get two important wickets, one being the skipper, in his over. And then Milne struck to cobble their hopes down. And finally it was Manoj Tiwary who let blitz in the dying moments of their innings to pick up the score to 161. He knocked an applauding 27 off just 11 balls to do that.

For RCB it was looked quite aesy. With a roaring home support behind them they started off well, despite the early break to RPS bowler Thakur. But with the departure of Kohli and then AB, they shuttered down. One by one each walked back to the pavilion as the target chase even more and more dim.

Stokes got three- with Kohli and Watson on his list, Thakur too got three to finish Bengaluru's hope as the team settled down under at the bottom of the table. RPS now sits at position six now.

RPS win by 27 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings; Target 162

Over 20 | Score 134/9 | Chahal 1 (2) ; Aravind 6 (7)

Stokes for the last over of the match. One off the first two deliveries. And then gets rid of Milne. Sweet revenge indeed. Milne had bowled him out and now he does the same.

AF Milne b Stokes 2 (3b)

Chahal is the man at crease now. And that is the end as RPS manage to defend their total at Chinnaswamy stadium against RCB.

Over 19 | Score 131/8 | Milne 2 (2) ; Aravind 4 (3)

Unadkat up to rip off the middle stump and dismiss new batsman Samuel Badree. Slow ball it was placing it near his leg.

S Badree b Unadkat 0 (1b)

Six off the over.

Over 18 | Score 125/7 | Milne 1 (1) ;

Shardul Thakur comes up for his last over now. Off the second ball, Pawan Negi ramps the outside off delivery for a six over cover. And then dismisses off the very next ball.

P Negi c Tripathi b Thakur 11 (7b)

Binny for the big one...Stokes catches it...tilting over the rope thrwos the ball, but Christain fails to take it as it was too far. Great effort indeed by Stokes! Binny departs off the last ball

STR Binny b Thakur 18 (8b)

Over 17 | Score 115/5 | Binny 17 (6) ; Negi 2 (4)

Daniel Christian back for his last over. Its 59 off 23 deliveries needed for the Bengaluru side. Three runs dug out off the first four deliveries. And off the fifth delivery Binny strikes a six. 72 metres it was, over the midwicket region. Last ball, shorter one and Binny gets upper edge whilst pulling it hard and it arcs over the keeper for a boundary.

Over 16 | Score 102/5 | Binny 6 (3) ; Negi 1 (1)

Stokes in now. Two beautiful boundaries by the two batsmen to send the crowd roaring in a hope for a fightback, but Stokes crashes the party. Flatter and an even slower delivery and Watson departs, after ripping off the leg stump.

SR Watson b Stokes 14 (18b)

Over 15 | Score 92/4 | Binny 1 (1) ; Watson 10 (15)

And it is Unadkat up for his third over. 74 off 34 needed now. Four runs racked up in just five deliveries now. Last ball- slower, way flatter, to the leg side and inside edge of Jadhav's bat to click of the bails of the leg stump. Another big wicket as the target chase turns more and more dim for Bengaluru.

KM Jadhav b Unadkat 18 (22b)

Over 14 | Score 87/3 | Jadhav 17 (19) ; Watson 7 (13)

And after all that short discussions and strategy building the teams are back. Shardul Thakur returns to attack. Gets a two off the first delivery as Watson smacks it hard down midwicket, but Stokes makes the timely save. Two dot balls to follow- both one shorter to the off side. And yet another-knuckle ball and the youngster is pressure bulding. Single to finish off.

Over 13 | Score 83/3 | Jadhav 16 (18) ; Watson 5 (8)

So it is the leggie Imran Tahir up for his last over. Five off the over. Excellently bowled tidy over. Strategic time-out now.

Over 12 | Score 78/3 | Jadhav 13 (15) ; Watson 3 (5)

Christian back for his third over. Three already off the first two balls- one going for a wide though. Current run rate above six but they have to pick it up well above nine to march to victory. Single to finish the over.

Over 11 | Score 72/3 | Jadhav 10 (11) ; Watson 1 (3)

Tahir up for his third over now. 96 needed off 60 deliveries now. Second ball, tossed up and then a sharp dip, turning past the bat. AB well outside the crease and Dhoni stumps quicker than wind. He was off balance indeed, and walks back disappointed. Another huge wicket for the RPS side.

AB de Villiers st Dhoni b Imran Tahir 29 (30b )

Shane Watson is the new batsman at crease now.

Over 10 | Score 67/2 | Jadhav 8 (9) ; AB de 29 (28)

Christian back into the attack now. Three singles off the three deliveries to begin with. Two dot balls to follow. He is creating pressure. AB anxious already. Gets a single of the last ball- inside edge.

Over 8 | Score 53/2 | Jadhav 4 (4) ; AB de 19 (21)

So it is Stokes again into the attack for his second over for the day. Varying length- firts one flatter, then with a quick bouncer. Three off the five deliveries done till now.

Over 7 | Score 49/2 | Jadhav 3 (2) ; AB de 18 (17)

And Tahir comes to bowl now, for his first over today. Gives away seven runs off the over.

Over 6 | Score 42/2 | Jadhav 0 (1) ; AB de 14 (14)

Ben Stokes comes into the attack now. Singles each off the first two balls. Third ball- Kohli on strike, shorter ball, goes for the pull, but ball skids off the bat flying to Rahane in the deep midwicket. Big and important wicket for the RPS team. They surely need a couple more to bounce back to the game.

V Kohli c Rahane b Stokes 28 (19b)

Keadr Jadhav is the new batsman.

Over 5 | Score 39/1 | Kohli 27 (17) ; AB de 12 (10)

Christian in the attack now. Gives away four runs.

Over 3 || Score 25/1 - Virat Kohli 15(9b); AB de Villiers 10(6b)

Jaydev Unadkat continued with his second over. Seven runs from the over, with AB de Villiers hitting the last ball for a six, over wide long-on.

Virat Kohli took a single off the first ball, then de Villiers blocked the next fours balls, before producing the hit.

Over 2 || Score 18/1 - Virat Kohli 14(8b); AB de Villiers 4(1b)

What an over. One half chance, and a sitter – both against Virat Kohli. Then, the wicket of Mandeep Singh.

WICKET: Mandeep Singh c MS Dhoni b Shardul Thakur 0 (3b)

The over started with a four, with Shardul almot holding on the return shot from Kohli. A half-chance. Then. Monoj Tiwary at first slip dropped Kohli. Easy chance.

A dot ball, then a three followed.

Shardul finally got a wicket, with Mandeep Singh getting a nick. No mistake from MS Dhoni.

The new man AB de Villiers hit the first ball he face for a four. That's him.

Over 1 || Score 7/0 - Virat Kohli 7(4b); Mandeep Singh 0(2b)

Jaydev Unadkat resumed the proceedings with a dot ball to Virat Kohli. Another dot ball, then came the first runs for RCB. A six, over deep square leg. Kohli flicked that with a certain degree of nonchalance.

A single and, two dot balls to make it a seven-run over.

RCB need 162 to win from 120 deliveries

RISING PUNE SUPERGIANT

Over 20 | Score 161/8 | Unadkat 2 (5) ;

Final over and Milne coming into the attack. Unadkat gives Tiwary a strikes with a single. Nothing so far off the four deliveries- just three. But Tiwary finally- SIX! Clips that yorker off the toe to the fine leg side for a six.

MK Tiwary run out 27 (11b)



Over 19 | Score 151/7 | Unadkat 1 (3) ; Tiwary 19 (7)

What a turn of events! At one moment Pune was standing tall with a hope of 175-180, but now even 150 looks far from where they are.

Watson into the attack now. First ball, full toss and Tiwary beautifully drives it down cover for four. Then in the third delivery, same legth bowled and Tiwary volleys it over mid-off for a boundary. Two in this over already. And the third one comes up off the fifth ball. Chips it in style between the fielders at cover for a boundary and a six downtown to bid adiue to Watson.



Over 18 | Score 131/7 | Unadkat 1 (3) ; Tiwary 1 (1)

Milne is back into the attack now. First ball- seams it to the off stump, flatter one and rips off the stumps as Stokes looks in absolute disarray.

BA Stokes b Milne 2 (3b)

Shardul Thakur walks in to increase their misery. Golden Duck! Chips it to the cover region and AB jumsp to take the catch.

SN Thakur c de Villiers b Milne 0 (1b)

Two in two and can he get a hat-trick? No.

Over 17 | Score 130/5 | Stokes 2 (2) ; Tiwary 0 (0)

Four more overs to go as Ben Stokes out in the middle. First ball- flatter one, aiming for the leg stump as Smith swings his bat across. But the ball travels down under to strike off the leg stump. Skipper departs and the home fans roar aloud at Chinnaswamy stadium.

SPD Smith b Aravind 27 (24b)

Christian is the new man at the crease. And he departs too. Flicks it to the square-leg side as Mandeep runs it to take it comfortably.

DT Christian c Mandeep Singh b Aravind 1 (3b)

What an over! Gets two Aussies to bite the dust.

Over 16 | Score 127/3 | Smith 27 (23) ;

Bowling change now- Watson into the attack. Second ball, shorter to the off stump and Steve Smith pulls it hard down midwicket for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up for the duo. Its 54 off 47 balls. Fifth delivery- outside off, shorter and Dhoni gets the edge, putting the paced delivery down the slip region for a four. Last ball and they get Dhoni. Big wicket as the ball nicks off the inside edge off the bat to hit the wicket.

MS Dhoni b Watson 28 (25b)

Over 15 | Score 117/2 | Smith 22 (20) ; Dhoni 23 (22)

Aravind now into the attack. A single and Dhoni score 24000 career runs. Impressive! Fourth ball, pressing well wide to the leg side and Smith moves too and a leg glance to get a four down fine leg. Eight off the five deliveries already. Dot ball to end. Strategic time-out.

Over 14 | Score 109/2 | Smith 15 (15) ; Dhoni 22 (21)

And it is Chahal who comes into the attack. Fourth delivery, Dhoni slogs the outside turning ball off the slight upper part off the bat, in the air....no fielder to take it, saved. Five off the five deliveries. And a SIX from Dhoni to finish off the over. That was absolutely huge, over the rooftop of Chinnaswamy stadium.

Over 13 | Score 98/2 | Smith 14 (13) ; Dhoni 15 (17)

Shane Watson now back into the attack now. Smith at strike now. Single down to fine leg, tucks it beautifully. There will be a lot of quick single now as the duo love to do that and then probably at the closing moments of their innings they would start off with their firework. Six already off the five deliveries- all from singles.

Over 12 | Score 92/2 | Smith 12 (11) ; Dhoni 12 (13)

Samuel Badree into the attack now. After two failed attempts to strike it hard to the off side, Smith pushed the outside turning delivery down midwicket for a boundary. Seven off the over.

Over 11 | Score 84/2 | Smith 6 (6) ; Dhoni 11 (12)

Negi back into the attack. Foutr off the four deliveries as Dhoni seems to be struggling against the spinner.

Over 10 | Score 79/2 | Smith 3 (3) ; Dhoni 9 (9)

MS Dhoni is the new man at the crease as he steps in with a lot of presurre from his fans and critics over his form. Badree continues. Third delivery, outside spinning and Dhoni cuts it down point for a boundary. And yetr another. Exact copy of the previous one.

Over 9 | Score 69/2 | Smith 2 (2) ; Dhoni 0 (2)

Negi returns to attack now. Second ball, inside out and Tripathi bullets it down cover, in the air and a stunner of a catch by the skipper Virat Kohli. One-handed dive to take the catch of the match. And Rahul stands there to gaze at the man to took the catch as he walks back with a smile. Great from the youngster indeed.

RA Tripathi c Kohli b Negi 31 (23b)

Over 8 | Score 67/1 | Smith 1 (1) ; Tripathi 31 (22)

Samuel Badree back into the attack now. Fourth delivery, tossed up googly as Rahane fails to judge it and it turns past between the pad and bat to click off the bails. Big wicket for the home team.

AM Rahane b Badree 30 (25b)

Abd it is Steve Smith out at strike. Off the mark with a single. Boundary, down the line from Rahul to end the over.

Over 7 | Score 61/0 | Rahane 29 (22) ; Tripathi 25 (20)

And after that strategic time-out it is Pawan Negi introduced into the attack. Starts off with a wide. Four off the four deliveries now.

Over 6 | Score 55/0 | Rahane 26 (18) ; Tripathi 24 (18)

Aravind returns for the final over in the powerplay. Excellent delivery to start off with- presses it leg side as Tripathi steps out, making room to strike it big, misses it in the end. Five to end the over.

Over 5 | Score 50/0 | Rahane 24 (16) ; Tripathi 22 (14)

Shane Watson now into the attack. RR already over 10 now. One run off four deliveries. Last ball and Rahane carves the outside off delivery wonderfully between the slip and keeper for a four. And another four to end the over.

Over 4 | Score 41/0 | Rahane 16 (12) ; Tripathi 21 (11)

Aravind now introduced into the attack now. Slower one to start off and Tripthi swings his bat straight but misses ita s the ball zips inches over the wicket. But then got it right and was absolutely splendid of a scene to watch. Six! And he continues. Slicing it down cover for a boundary now. Terrific start from the Giants. Both looking in great shape already.

Over 3 | Score 28/0 | Rahane 16 (12) ; Tripathi 8 (6)

Milne for his last over. Straighter one, and Tripathi makes room to crack it down the cover for a four. And then a boundary off his pad past the keeper. ,Fifth delivery and Rahane volleys it over the umpire straight, one bounce and over the rope. And anothet boundary to finish off.

Over 2 | Score 11/0 | Rahane 8 (8) ; Tripathi 3 (3)

And now it is Samuel Badree, the hat-trick man into the attack. But Rahane off the first delivery, beautiful flick off the toe for a boundary down midwicket. Three quick single off the next three deliveries. Eight off the over.

Over 1 | Score 3/0 | Rahane 2 (5) ; Tripathi 1 (1)

And the most entertaining match of the league is underway as the plyers step on to the field. Its Messi-Ronaldo encounter of cricket, its version 2.0 of their rivalry – it Smith vs Kohli once again, so sit back and enjoy the crucial encounter. What a home crwod!

And the debutant Adam Milne is up with the attack. Rahane at strike. Three dot balls to start off with. And off the mark with a cut down to third man. Three off the over.

Here are the playing XI's:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Samuel Badree, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (C), Ben Stokes, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (wk), Daniel Christian, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

TOSS: RCB won the toss and chose to bowl. There was a fleeting hand-shake between the two captains, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith.

This is probably the most keenly awaited match of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, thanks to the two captains who have had a nasty run-in in the recently concluded India-Australia Test series.

Thus, we have Virat Kohli and Steve Smith – two of the finest batsmen in modern-day cricket, lined up to lead their respective sides. For the first time in the history of IPL, two individuals and their personal animosity has managed to reduce the team stakes, with the build-up largely having been focused on themselves.

It's like a Messi-Ronaldo face-off, if we may, forgetting both Barcelona and Real Madrid are the teams, institutions they represent.

Such is the fickle nature of having a celebrity culture, but still a much-needed one, considering how fans relate themselves with such larger-than-life figures. These players provide a narrative point to the fans' association with the sport. And when the likes of Kohli and Smith take on each other, their fans too take sides, promoting the colours their heroes wear. Thrown in team loyalty, based on proximity and profundity of supporting a city-based team, as in the case of IPL, then we have a perfect pitched battle.

That's what we are going to witness in Bengaluru today.

But again, there we have other stars, langouring ever so cautiously not to tread on the lines their captains take, walking in the periphery and also the legends who are not yet ready to die. The RCB-RPS clash has all these parts.

The home side has the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Pawan Negi and Tymal Mills, ready to make their presence relevant in the whole schematics of things, while the legends in Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are more than eager to, once again, stamp their authority.

The same is with the visiting team. The likes of Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane and Imran Tahir are fighting for their respective places under the IPL sun, even as former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni tries to find that proverbial 'lost cause' for a team which existence, he knows, last only till the end of the season.

With so many battles within a larger, bigger war, it will not be right the reduce the game to a duel between two outlandishly talented batsmen. But still, be prepared to witness the birth of a new rivalry in the most watch cricket league of the world.

Such an intriguing match for everyone, including the fans, who will be playing their parts too.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Likely XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Pawan Negi, Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Tymal Mills, S Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal, Samuel Badree

Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith (C), Manoj Tiwary, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (wk), Ankit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Chahar, Imran Tahir

When and where to watch the match:

Date & Time: April 16 (Sunday) at 20:00 IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

TV Listing: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD and SET MAX

Online Streaming: Sony LIV, Hotstar

​New Delhi: Live cricket score and live updates from Match 17 of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant.