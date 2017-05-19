IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan bats for inclusion of reserve days for playoffs, chairman Rajeev Shukla responds
The KKR will now meet the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, which will be played in Bengaluru.
New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan breath a sigh of relief after his side's rain-hit victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, but didn't hold back his wish of keeping a reserve day for the playoffs. (IPL 2017 - Full Coverage | Videos)
KKR emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League 2017 Eliminator, beating SRH by seven wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, although it did look like rain would probably deny them a deserved victory for most parts of the game.
After the game resumed post rain, Kolkata needed 48 runs in six overs to win the match. KKR captain Gautam Gambhir played a knock of 32 not out to lead his team to victory.After winning the toss, KKR bowled to restrict SRH to 128-7, their lowest total of the season.
Post win, SRK took to Twitter in favour of keeping an extra day in case the match gets abandoned.
Glad on the winning side tonite. But play offs need to have an extra day in case of an abandoned match. Ami KKR onwards with @GautamGambhir
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2017
"Glad on the winning side tonite. But play offs need to have an extra day in case of an abandoned match. Ami KKR onwards with @GautamGambhir," SRK tweeted.
The Bollywood superstar's tweet didn't go unnoticed as IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla responded saying, he will keep SRK's idea in mind for next season.
@iamsrk Good suggestion May consider for next season @iamsrk
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 18, 2017
"Good suggestion May consider for next season @iamsrk," IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla wrote.
The KKR will now meet the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, which will be played in Bengaluru today. For the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will be the end of the road for this season
