IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH

The team lost the match by 17 runs, and with that unfortunate event happening early in the match, the blame for the defeat could be put on the analyst, who rendered the computer useless.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 23:23
IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
Courtesy: BCCI/IPL

New Delhi: A rather reticent VVS Laxman was seen fuming, ripping apart a Sunrisers Hyderabad analyst for not shielding the team's tactical laptop against a Shikhar Dhawan cut shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

It happened off the first ball of the second over of the match, with Trent Boult bowling to Dhawan. The left-handed opener from Delhi played ferocious cut shot, and the ball went flying over the slip cordon.

A four for the team, but it unluckily broke a laptop. Coach Laxman, who was sitting near the action, blamed the analyst for not shielding the laptop. The person in subject ran away from the ball, and he became a subject of ridicule.

Here's the VIDEO.

The team lost the match by 17 runs, and with that unfortunate event happening early in the match, the blame for the defeat could be put on the analyst, who rendered the computer useless.

Shikhar DhawanIPL videoVVS LaxmanSunrisers HyderabadlaptopIndian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersEden Gardenscricket videocricket news

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

KKR 172/6 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
SRH 155/6 (20.0 ov)
DD 188/6 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs
KXIP 137/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Lions
Match begins at 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rising Pune Supergiant
April 16, 2017 20:00 IST

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Lions

April 16  16:00 IST
Wankhede Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Rising Pune

April 16  20:00 IST
M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Click for full Schdule »

Delhi Daredevils Vs Kings XI Punjab

April 15  20:00 IST
Delhi Daredevils won by 51 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 15  16:00 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs
Click for full Schdule »

IPL 2017 Points Table

Teams MP Won Lost Pts
KKR 4 3 1 6
MI 4 3 1 6
DD 3 2 1 4
SRH 4 2 2 4
KXIP 4 2 2 4
RCB 4 1 3 2
GL 3 1 2 2
RPS 4 1 3 2

ORANGE CAP

1 Gautam Gambhir
KKR
182
Runs
2 David Warner
SRH | 165 Runs
3 Steve Smith
RPS | 153 Runs

PURPLE CAP

1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
SRH		 10 Wickets
2 Chris Morris
DD | 7 Wickets
3 Rashid Khan
SRH | 7 Wickets