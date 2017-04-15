IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH

New Delhi: A rather reticent VVS Laxman was seen fuming, ripping apart a Sunrisers Hyderabad analyst for not shielding the team's tactical laptop against a Shikhar Dhawan cut shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

It happened off the first ball of the second over of the match, with Trent Boult bowling to Dhawan. The left-handed opener from Delhi played ferocious cut shot, and the ball went flying over the slip cordon.

A four for the team, but it unluckily broke a laptop. Coach Laxman, who was sitting near the action, blamed the analyst for not shielding the laptop. The person in subject ran away from the ball, and he became a subject of ridicule.

Here's the VIDEO.

The team lost the match by 17 runs, and with that unfortunate event happening early in the match, the blame for the defeat could be put on the analyst, who rendered the computer useless.